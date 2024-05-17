Applications open today for CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, the international news network’s pioneering initiative to empower and upskill emerging talent in the region with multiplatform storytelling, supported by Creative Media Authority (CMA).

Artificial Intelligence will be the overarching theme for this year’s course, which will be explored in a weekly masterclass series. Hosted by CNN experts, industry leaders and academics, the masterclasses will examine the challenges and practicalities of AI, across areas including electronic ethics and cybersecurity, as well as teach participants how to build and test their own models.

AI will also form the backbone of CNN Academy’s groundbreaking newsroom simulation, set to take place in Abu Dhabi in December. Participants from CNN Academy around the world will gather for an intensive week of training in the fundamentals of investigative reporting, learning from some of CNN’s highest profile journalists and other leading experts in Abu Dhabi.

Podcasting, social storytelling and mobile journalism are among the core modules across the 12-week course in Abu Dhabi, led by CNN’s global anchors, correspondents and technical specialists. Participants with leave equipped with crucial skills needed to work in a newsroom, including verification techniques such as geolocation and reverse image searching, storyboarding and scriptwriting, and a deep understanding of journalistic ethics, all delivered via interactive workshops, masterclasses and digital on-demand tutorials.

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director General of the Creative Media Authority, commented: “One of our lead focuses, in the development of the world-class creative ecosystem, is the nurturing of young local individuals and provision of leading educational experiences which develop skillsets for the nation’s future creative leaders. Under the Creative Media Authority, the creative lab leads on the various initiatives and programmes including CNN Academy Abu Dhabi which delivers an annually themed bespoke training programme for those pursuing a career in journalism. The focus on Artificial Intelligence this year highlights our collective dedication to advancing journalism within the region.”

Salma Arafa, a 2023 graduate of the Academy, stated, “My final project from the Academy was selected to air on ‘Connect The World with Becky Anderson’. This was undoubtedly the highlight of my experience at CNN Academy Abu Dhabi. Another highlight from the immersive media training programme was the people. There’s something powerful about connecting with individuals who share the passion. I was also fortunate to get an internship at the bureau after graduating the Academy. I’d encourage everyone to apply.”

Alireza Haji Hosseini, Deputy Bureau Chief, CNN Abu Dhabi & Director of CNN Academy, said: “At its heart, CNN Academy is really about preparing the next generation of journalists for the real world, and there are few more fascinating aspects of that world right now than Artificial Intelligence. We’ll be unpacking the ways in which AI can both help and hinder the work of journalists, and teaching our academicians how to navigate the challenges it presents. I think this will be the most compelling iteration of CNN Academy yet, and we have some exciting things up our sleeves for this year’s participants.”

Marking the fourth year of CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, the programme is supported by the Creative Lab - which is affiliated to CMA - in two key aspects; identifying potential students from our outreach program who would benefit from the experience, and providing valuable resources and facilities, which includes the host venue, in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi emirate is home of CNN and more than 780 media and entertainment companies and offers a thriving creative industry to apply freshly garnered skills located in Yas Creative Hub.

CNN Academy Abu Dhabi is open to UAE nationals and residents over the age of 21 who have a background and/or interest in media and multiplatform storytelling.

CNN Academy’s outreach efforts continue with visits and virtual sessions with prominent universities to engage potential applicants. These include: Zayed University, Abu Dhabi University, New York University Abu Dhabi, American University of Sharjah, University of Khorfakkan, United Arab Emirates University.

For more information and to apply visit https://cma.gov.ae/cnn-academy

About CNN Worldwide



CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.