Manama: The “Design Your Future” campaign held an interactive workshop titled “Plan Your Future” as part of its ongoing mission to empower youth, supported by Mastercard as a knowledge partner, and EPIX Cinema as a venue partner. The workshop, which welcomed More than 40 attendees, aimed at helping high school students and their parents make informed academic decisions for life beyond school.

Led by certified coach and personal development mentor Ms. Nabeela Al Qaseer, the workshop provided attendees with practical tools and insights to explore academic disciplines that align with their individual strengths and interests.

Speaking about the importance of academic planning, Ms. Al Qaseer stated: “Choosing the right academic path is a pivotal step in a student’s life. Self-awareness of one’s abilities and passions plays a crucial role in making confident, future-proof decisions. This session was designed to foster open dialogue between students and their families, guiding them to take decisive steps toward a promising future.”

Zahraa Taher, Chairperson of the Advisory Committee emphasized the value of such events in strengthening family-student connections, saying: “Empowering youth begins with meaningful conversations at home. Providing practical, realistic content helps parents support their children more effectively. This workshop is a prime example of how simple initiatives can lead to transformative outcomes.”

The session specifically targeted final-year students and their guardians, delivering interactive content focused on key university selection criteria, future educational and career opportunities, and alignment with labor market needs.

This workshop is part of the second edition of the Design Your Future campaign that features a range of exciting programmers and events, including the DYF Business Quiz Show, the DYF Podcast, a host of high-level workshops, and the Skills Hunt event, fostering teamwork, skill-building, and professional growth.

The campaign is supported by Mastercard as a knowledge partner, and EPIX Cinema as a venue partner, in collaboration with members of the Advisory Committee, including representatives from the Higher Education Council, INJAZ Bahrain, Tamkeen, Lamea Association, and certified professionals in career development and skills training. This collective effort contributes to the overall impact and quality of the campaign, helping participants align their aspirations with the evolving requirements of the labour market.

For more information, please contact:

info@designyourfuture.net