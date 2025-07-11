Dubai, UAE: Flywheel, the global leader in e-commerce intelligence and retail media technology, is expanding its footprint into the Middle East, building on the regional operations of OMG Transact. This strategic move brings Flywheel’s advanced AI platform and profitability-first commerce technology to one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world.

Flywheel powers digital commerce for over 4,500 global brands - from the largest CPGs to breakout challengers. Its Commerce Cloud integrates retail media, marketplace operations, and product intelligence into a unified platform. With near real-time data and AI automation, Flywheel helps brands optimize product visibility, media performance, and profitability across major marketplaces.

By connecting retail media, retail operations, and marketplace intelligence, Flywheel delivers real-time insights from product catalogues, search data, and sales performance. Its AI-driven tools enhance product placements, catalogue efficiency, and full-funnel commerce execution - driving incremental sales, market share, and margin growth. Flywheel’s global network of retailers and marketplaces provides unmatched scale and data advantages for clients.

The MENA launch combines Flywheel’s global AI capabilities with OMG’s local strength in retail media, CRM, and DTC strategy. The integrated team is ideally positioned to build and execute connected commerce strategies that grow both sales and share across all digital touchpoints.

“With Flywheel, clients are no longer guessing what drives growth—they’re seeing it, shaping it, and scaling it,” said Elda Choucair, CEO of OMG MENA. “This is more than a new platform; it’s a new era of commerce intelligence for MENA, and we’re only just scratching the surface of what’s possible.”

“This is a major milestone in e-commerce innovation for the Middle East,” said Raoul Zenon, General Manager of Flywheel MENA. “It’s particularly exciting because this is just the beginning. We have a robust pipeline of innovations launching in the coming months, each designed to drive deeper investment in commerce marketing and unlock full profit visibility.”

About Omnicom:

Omnicom is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

About Flywheel:

Flywheel operates a leading cloud-based digital commerce platform across the world's major digital marketplaces. It enables our clients to access near real-time performance measurement and improve sales, share, and profit. Through its expertise, scale, global reach, and highly sophisticated AI and data-powered solutions, Flywheel provides differentiated value for both the world's largest consumer product companies and fast-growing brands. These solutions can be tailored from pure self-service software to outsourced management of digital commerce marketplace operations and everything in between. With operations across the Americas, EMEA, APAC, and China, Flywheel offers clients access to massive, global markets and has solutions for more than 400 digital marketplaces.