Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arab Publishers’ Association (APA) in Egypt to promote knowledge dissemination, reinforce publishing and distribution networks, and support industry creators through strategic support and innovative opportunities.

The MoU was signed at MBRF’s headquarters by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, and Mohamed Rashad, President of APA, to establish a strategic partnership and reinforce collaborative frameworks in the fields of publishing, printing, and training.

As part of the agreement, both parties will actively collaborate in key areas, including translation rights management, intellectual property exchange, and printing. It also outlines plans for organizing training workshops to empower publishing industry professionals, and showcasing Arab publishers’ works on MBRF’s Digital Knowledge Hub. Furthermore, the MoU enables both entities to launch innovative events and activities to achieve shared objectives and deliver mutual benefits.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the renowned APA by signing this MoU. The move is a testament to our steadfast dedication to enhancing knowledge production, dissemination, and accessibility. This partnership builds on our strong belief in the pivotal role of the publishing industry in promoting intellectual growth, encouraging reading habits, and developing inclusive platforms for societal discussions across all interests. It also contributes to our efforts to realize our wise leadership’s visionary roadmap for empowering future generations and advancing knowledge development across the Arab world, while also strengthening the UAE’s global position as a hub of enlightenment and knowledge.”

Mohamed Rashad said: “We are proud to join hands with MBRF. The partnership signifies our shared mission to improve the Arab publishing industry through concrete projects. We value MBRF’s support for the industry through its vital services, including professional marketing platforms for Arab publishers, comprehensive translation solutions, and initiatives to support publishing and distribution sectors. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to operational excellence and our dedication to turning this cooperation into real progress for the industry.”

The MoU facilitates bilateral cooperation through knowledge exchange and strategic consultations, allowing both parties to improve their potential and continuously improve their contributions to the sector.

Moreover, this MoU underscores MBRF’s relentless efforts to develop knowledge-based societies through encouraging reading, supporting innovative initiatives, and nurturing intellectual activities. It also aligns with MBRF’s global mission of knowledge dissemination while fostering creativity and entrepreneurship across knowledge and creative industries.