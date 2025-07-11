Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has once again ranked as the most recommended brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to the "YouGov’s Most Recommended Brands 2025" report. This marks the second consecutive year Saudia has claimed the first position, outperforming major brands across multiple sectors in the Kingdom. The ranking is based on consumer perceptions of quality, value, and overall satisfaction.

Khaled Tash, Group Chief Marketing Officer, stated: “Retaining this recognition and maintaining Saudia’s leading position in YouGov’s index reflects the strength of our brand and our deep understanding of guest preferences. It also underscores the trust placed in our services and products, all of which are designed to elevate the travel experience. Sustaining this trust remains our top priority and continues to drive our ongoing innovation across the aviation sector.”

This recognition adds to Saudia’s growing list of achievements over the years, reinforcing its position within YouGov’s data-driven rankings. The report draws from one of the region’s most comprehensive consumer research platforms, spanning the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.

Additionally, Saudia has previously topped YouGov’s Best Brand Rankings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudia is undergoing a comprehensive transformation across its services, driven by innovation and the latest advancements in the aviation industry. By investing in digital applications and artificial intelligence technologies, the airline is implementing a long-term plan that focuses on refining every stage of the travel journey and elevating it to a new global standard.