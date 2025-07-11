Dubai: KPMG Middle East hosted an Emirati Townhall 2025, dedicated to recognizing the achievements and contributions of Emirati professionals within the firm, while reaffirming its commitment to advancing national talent development in the UAE. The event also served as a platform to announce KPMG’s Emirati Youth Council for the year, in the presence of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

The event featured a panel discussion on the future of Emiratization and national capacity-building in the UAE, with notable attendance from HE Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Talents, Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization, and an Emirati Human Resources Development Council delegation.

His Excellency Abdulla bin Zayed Al Falasi also shared his perspective on the importance of such initiatives, stating: "Empowering Emirati talent remains a national priority and a key pillar of the UAE’s development vision. Strategic partnerships between the government and private sector play a vital role in building an ecosystem where our national workforce can thrive, innovate, and lead—with this initiative alongside KPMG serving as a prime example”.

Ahead of the event, Emilio Pera, Deputy CEO of KPMG Middle East and CEO of KPMG Lower Gulf, remarked: "At KPMG, we have always believed that the empowerment of Emirati professionals is fundamental to our business success and to the broader prosperity of the nation. The Emirati Townhall was a celebration of the incredible contributions our national talent makes every day, and a platform to discuss further accelerating our Emiratization program for the development of future leaders."

Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan, CEO of KPMG Middle East, added: “Across our member firms in the Middle East, national talent development is a key strategic priority. We are proud to see KPMG Lower Gulf advancing this vision in close collaboration with local stakeholders, and today’s Townhall is an inspiring example of what meaningful Emiratization looks like in action.”

Earlier in May this year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced that over 141,000 Emiratis were employed within the private sector. To further this agenda, KPMG Emirati Townhall 2025 discussed incentives for structured development programs, mentorship opportunities, and leadership pathways — all aimed at supporting the UAE’s human capital agenda and the objectives of the UAE’s strategic vision.

