Dammam, Saudi Arabia — As part of its ongoing commitment to technical education and social responsibility, Al Jabr Trading Company provided a new JMEV GSE electric vehicle from JMC to the Secondary Industrial Institute in Wadi Al-Dawasir. This contribution supports the institute’s “Electric Vehicle Training” initiative launched by its Department of Engines and Vehicles.

The four-day training program included specialized workshops and intensive hands-on sessions covering EV components, operating mechanisms, routine maintenance, safety systems, and advanced technologies. Trainees conducted direct technical inspections on the vehicle, gaining practical skills that prepare them for the job market.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal to promote sustainable, eco-friendly transportation and empower national talent to keep pace with the latest automotive technologies, particularly in the electric vehicle sector.

The JMEV GSE model stands out as one of JMC’s top electric vehicles, combining modern design, efficient electric performance, and high reliability. It features a robust lithium battery with a 500Km range, fast-charging capabilities, smart interior systems, and advanced safety features — making it ideal for applied training environments.

In recognition of Al Jabr’s efforts, Eng. Mousa bin Abdulqader Al-Safran, representative of the institute, presented a certificate of appreciation to Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Jabr, Vice President of Al Jabr Trading Company.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Al Jabr said: "We take pride in our collaboration with national educational institutions and believe in supporting programs that enhance students’ skills and prepare them for the evolving automotive sector — especially as the world and Saudi Arabia transition towards electric vehicles. We will continue working to expand the availability of EVs in the Kingdom as part of our strategic plan to provide sustainable, future-ready transport solutions.”