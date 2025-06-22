Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In support of Saudi Arabia’s transition to clean and sustainable mobility, E-FILL, the national electric vehicle (EV) charging network powered by ASX E-Mobility — a subsidiary of AlSharif Group Holding — has officially launched public tariff pricing across its fast-charging stations.

EV users can now charge at a standardized rate of SAR 0.99 per kWh, with a fully digital user journey managed through the E-FILL mobile application — available on iOS and Android. The process includes real-time station location, digital session activation, instant payment, and full usage tracking.

"This milestone represents a strategic turning point in Saudi Arabia’s electric mobility journey,” stated Mr. Nawaf AlSharif, Group CEO of AlSharif Group Holding.

“We are proud to back innovative platforms like E-FILL that combine energy efficiency, private-sector leadership, and digital transformation — all of which are central pillars of Vision 2030. Our Group remains committed to enabling infrastructure that accelerates the Kingdom’s sustainable future.”

“By introducing a transparent tariff model and a fully app-based experience, we are setting new standards for electric mobility in the region,” said Mohammed Almusawa, CEO of ASX E-Mobility.

“This marks the transition from infrastructure deployment to commercial scalability — and it’s built on a user-centric, technology-driven foundation that redefines how we power our vehicles.”

As the Kingdom steadily shifts from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles toward electric mobility, E-FILL is helping bridge the gap by delivering a familiar yet forward-looking experience. The rollout mirrors the ease of traditional fueling while bringing the benefits of smart energy management and clean transport to the public.

In parallel with this pricing launch, E-FILL is also expanding its national network of fast-charging stations through strategic partnerships with leading fuel and mobility entities including Aramco, AlDrees, and Orange Petrol Stations.

Tariff pricing is now active at selected stations across Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, with additional locations coming online in the coming months.

This initiative underscores E-FILL’s mission to build economically sustainable, user-friendly, and digitally enabled EV infrastructure — supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 targets for environmental stewardship, technological innovation, and energy diversification.