As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering its customers and supporting their expansion into global markets, Al Baraka Group has continued its efforts to support commercial businesses through a series of strategic initiatives that reflect the strength and diversity of its extensive network and broad geographic footprint.

Recently, the Group successfully organized two events under its Joint Trade Finance Collaboration Program among its banking units. The first session brought together exporters and importers from its units in Turkey and Algeria, while the second gathered counterparts from Egypt and South Africa. Senior leaders and trade experts from both sides participated in these bilateral sessions, offering a platform to discuss mutual opportunities and explore new areas of trade collaboration. These sessions enabled Al Baraka’s clients across these markets to access new partners and diversified trade opportunities, supporting their business expansion and enhancing cross-border trade activities.

In parallel, the Group held its second annual Trade Finance Units Meeting in Tunisia last May, with the participation of unit heads and executive management representatives from across its various units. This important gathering served as a key milestone to review the Group’s strong performance achieved in 2024, the first full year of activating the Group’s Joint Trade Finance Collaboration Program.

The meeting agenda focused on several key topics, all aimed at maximizing customer value and enhancing operational integration across the Group, and elevating services that deliver direct added value to clients. These included:

A review of joint transactions successfully executed during the year.

Discussing opportunities to enhance operational processes to boost efficiency and speed of trade transactions execution.

Presenting the latest updates on the Group’s unified Trade Finance Platform’s technical enhancements, offering seamless and flexible connectivity across units.

Exploring ways to further elevate the client experience and provide fast, diversified financing solutions.

On this occasion, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Baraka Group, commented:

“These collective efforts reflect Al Baraka Group’s vision of transforming its diverse network into an integrated platform that enables clients to seamlessly access multiple markets, benefit from diversified and flexible financing solutions, and leverage the Group’s shared expertise and unified services to drive competitiveness and business growth.”

He added:

“Al Baraka Group remains fully committed to serving as a key enabler for businesses, exporters, and importers across its markets, offering advanced solutions and an integrated support network that aligns with our clients’ ambitions for expansion and growth in new markets.”