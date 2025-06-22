Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has officially launched flights to Al Alamein in Egypt and Salalah in Oman.

The new Al Alamein route marks Saudia’s fourth destination in Egypt, which now operates three weekly flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah in each direction, in addition to three weekly flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Saudia has also inaugurated flights from Jeddah to Salalah in Oman, marking the airline’s second destination in the country following Muscat. The route operates with three weekly flights in each direction.

Both new destinations are operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, renowned for their operational efficiency and onboard amenities, including comfortable seating and a wide range of in-flight entertainment options, designed to enhance the overall guest experience.

Saudia continues this growth with a modern fleet of 147 aircraft and plans to add 118 more in the coming years. This expansion is complemented by innovative efforts to elevate guest experience, using advanced AI technologies and the latest developments in ground and in-flight services.

-Ends-

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 147 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com