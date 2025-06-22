Manama, Bahrain – INJAZ Bahrain successfully celebrated the launch of its second Toastmasters Club at an event held at Bapco Club, with the partnership and collaboration of Bapco Refining, a subsidiary of Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The inauguration of INJAZ Bahrain Toastmasters Club 2 was graced by the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson, Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery, Acting Managing Director of Bapco Energies and Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Refining, and senior management from both INJAZ Bahrain and Bapco Refining. This milestone marks a significant expansion of INJAZ Bahrain’s ongoing mission to cultivate the next generation of confident speakers and capable leaders.

The launch follows the remarkable success of the first INJAZ Bahrain Toastmasters Club (IBTMC), which has grown to include 50 members and has quickly established itself as one of the largest and most dynamic clubs in the region. With the addition of a second club and 20 new members, INJAZ Bahrain reaffirms its commitment to providing Bahraini youth with platforms that nurture their communication, leadership, and critical thinking skills in an empowering and supportive environment.

The event not only welcomed new members but also reflected on the remarkable accomplishments of INJAZ Bahrain Toastmasters Club to date. Over the past two years, the club has built a reputation for excellence across the Kingdom and beyond. In 2024, seven members advanced to the final stages of the District Toastmasters Annual Conference (DTAC), representing Bahrain in a regional competition that included participants from Kuwait, Iraq, and Egypt. This year, five members have represented the club at DTAC, which was hosted in Bahrain in May 2025.

As part of the celebration, INJAZ Bahrain also announced the winners of the Toastmasters of the Year Awards. Abdelrahman Nasser was honored with 1st Place, followed by Abdulla Madan in 2nd Place, and Malak Almeel in 3rd Place. These individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions, consistent growth, and leadership within the Toastmasters community.

Beyond competitions, the club’s members have extended their impact through meaningful community engagement. They have delivered the Youth Leadership Program at Busaiteen Secondary Girls School, offering public speaking workshops to students participating in the INJAZ Bahrain Company Program, and collaborating with Bapco Refining Toastmasters Club. From leading a public speaking masterclass at the JA Global Alumni Summit in Porto to serving as master of ceremonies at a high-level UN conference in Tunis, the club’s members have proven their ability to inspire change on local, regional and global stages.

Speaking on the occasion, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa said, " As we celebrate 20 years of empowering youth through INJAZ Bahrain, the launch of our second Toastmasters Club stands as a symbol of our enduring belief in the power of young voices to shape the future. This initiative would not have been possible without the generous support and steadfast partnership of Bapco Refining, and the visionary leadership of Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery, who played a pivotal role in establishing both clubs. Together, we are not just expanding opportunities—we are building a legacy of confident, articulate, and purpose-driven leaders for Bahrain and beyond."

Acting Managing Director of Bapco Energies and Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Refining, Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery Stated “The launch of the second Toastmasters club affiliated with INJAZ Bahrain represents a pioneering step that reflects the shared belief in the importance of investing in the energies of Bahraini youth, supporting their capabilities in leadership and communication, and honing the skills that qualify them to develop into future leaders. Bapco Refining is very proud of its solid partnership with INJAZ Bahrain and is pleased to be part of this blessed journey that contributes to building a confident generation capable of contributing to the aspirations of the Kingdom and its Wise Leadership.” Dr. Jawahery reiterated Bapco Energies Group's commitment to continue supporting purposeful national initiatives implemented by INJAZ Bahrain and other entities.

INJAZ Bahrain Toastmasters Club remains the only Toastmasters Club in Bahrain dedicated specifically to Generation Z youth. It has consistently been recognized as a top-performing club among more than 100 others in the region according to Toastmasters International’s performance indicators. From trophy counts that have surged from 17 in 2023 to 50 in 2025, to its members’ leadership roles across clubs in Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, and Egypt, the momentum is unmistakable.

This expansion comes as INJAZ Bahrain celebrates 20 years of impact since its inception in 2005 as part of Junior Achievement Worldwide. Over the past two decades, the organization has reached more than 1,000,000 students with the support of over 22,000 volunteers, implementing 28 programs that champion financial literacy, work readiness, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy across more than 290 schools and 15 universities in the Kingdom.

With strong leadership under Chairperson H.H. Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa and the dedication of its board and partners, INJAZ Bahrain continues to shape a brighter future for the youth of Bahrain—one voice, one leader, one club at a time.