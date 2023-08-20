Amman, Jordan – Wasslz, an Internet of Things (IoT) startup dedicated to digitally transforming how people live and work, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Hussein Technical University (HTU). Through this partnership, the two parties will work together on the research and development of an AI-powered electronic device recognition system, which will ultimately aim to advance progress and innovation in the field of smart energy solutions.

As an academic-industrial collaboration, the partnership between Wasslz and HTU will engage local youth in activities that will advance their education and their long-term career prospects in the ICT sector, allowing them to gain a high-quality, market-driven technical education. Both partners will contribute to the research and development efforts of this landmark project, which will work to integrate advancements in artificial intelligence with the development of IoT smart energy solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, the President of Al Hussein Technical University, Professor Ismael Al-Hinti, said, “At HTU, we are always pursuing opportunities to provide our students with highly engaging, practical, and meaningful educational activities—activities that will ultimately add value to their long-term career prospects and drive the progress of Jordan’s ICT sector. We are delighted to partner with an innovative startup like Wasslz, and we look forward to seeing this partnership grow and flourish in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, the President of Wasslz and Managing Partner of Globitel, Fadi Qutaishat, added, “It is our greatest pleasure to partner with an esteemed technical university like HTU. The work being done by Wasslz is revolutionizing the Internet of Things landscape, especially with the integration of artificial intelligence, and we are eager to engage the young, creative, ambitious minds at HTU in helping drive industry-wide progress and innovation, by giving them an opportunity to learn through the practical, hands-on application of the knowledge they are gaining in the classroom.”

About Wasslz

Wasslz is a Jordanian startup that specializes in the development of state-of-the-art, customizable Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company aims to empower individuals and enterprises through technology, building turnkey products and solutions that address real-world challenges. By working from concept to full-scale production, and by managing all aspects of these IoT solutions internally—thanks to a team of experts specialized in a comprehensive range of relevant technologies—Wasslz is able to bring products to market with exceptional speed, complete customization capabilities, and total innovative freedom.