Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, a leading real estate development company in the emirate of Sharjah, has announced the upcoming handover of villas in the Arim neighborhood within Hayyan development by the end of 2026.

This significant milestone was revealed during the Acres Real Estate Exhibition Dubai 2024 held at the World Trade Center, where Alef Group showcased its commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces.

Commenting on this milestone, Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said: “The upcoming handover of villas in the Arim neighborhood represents a momentous achievement for Alef Group. We are dedicated to exceeding the expectations of our homeowners by providing them with unparalleled quality and comfort. This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences that enrich the lives of our residents."

The Arim neighborhood, situated within the vibrant Hayyan development, consists of 848 units spread across three phases. It offers a unique living experience characterized by modern amenities, lush greenery, and sustainable design. With its prime location and meticulously crafted residences, Arim has garnered widespread acclaim as a premier housing destination in Sharjah.

Hayyan represents a unique experience of forming the green heart of Sharjah. The project also includes sharjah’s largest swimmable lagoon.

The residential project constitutes open spaces with football, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, a gymnasium, and 6 km of running and cycling tracks. It also has multiple options of restaurants, cafes, and a gym to provide its residents with integrated facilities overlooking the lagoon.

In essence, Hayyan offers an integrated and exceptional experience combining nature, green spaces, modern facilities, and various services that meet all needs in one place.