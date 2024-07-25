The collaboration marks the first-ever partnership of its kind in the region, offering an unparalleled experience

Guests can look forward to immersive escapes within the lounge as they are transported into the world of their favorite characters, offering a taste of the park’s grandeur before taking flight

Etihad is introducing new children’s gift packs for kids aged up to 10 years old, featuring DC Super Hero characters Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest indoor theme park, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking extension to its partnership with Etihad Airways, marking a monumental milestone in the theme park’s history. This exciting collaboration will bring the excitement of Warner Bros. World to the skies with the launch of the world’s first Warner Bros. World branded aircraft, taking guests’ pre-theme park experience to new heights.

The first-ever Warner Bros. World branded aircraft was unveiled to the public on July 25 at a spectacular launch event held at Warner Bros. World. This exclusive reveal event was a grand celebration of creativity, fun and innovation, showcasing the unique partnership and setting the stage for an extraordinary journey.

The partnership between Warner Bros. World and Etihad Airways represents the largest collaboration for the theme park to date. As part of this captivating initiative, an Etihad Airways aircraft – Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – has been creatively decorated with iconic Warner Bros. characters. On one side, guests will be greeted by the mischievous antics of iconic Classic Animation characters like the Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry, while the other side showcases the heroic feats of beloved DC Super Heroes.

What’s more, all young guests aged up to 10 years old, flying on Etihad Airways longer flights will receive brand new Warner Bros. World Kids Packs that are being rolled out across the network this summer. Bursting with creativity, these packs are designed to entertain young travelers with activities that inspire them to draw their favorite superheroes and engage in a variety of fun tasks throughout the flight, ensuring every moment is packed with adventure. Infants will receive a DC Super Hero themed soft blanket, while juniors will receive goodies such as a branded backpack, Super Hero cape, water bottle and activity kit.

Adding to the excitement, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will also debut its exclusively branded, dedicated children’s lounge within the Etihad Airways Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. This whimsical lounge will transport travelers into the incredible universe of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that brings the wit of the park to the airport, making every journey as delightful as a visit to the theme park itself.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Etihad Airways to bring the first-ever Warner Bros. World branded aircraft to fans. This collaboration not only expands the customer experience, but also extends the thrill of Warner Bros. World™ beyond our park’s walls, creating a super vacation with long lasting unforgettable memories for passengers of all ages.”

Adding to this, Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Building on the strong reputation we have built as a family-friendly airline, we’re thrilled to take our partnership with Warner Bros. World to the next level. Our Looney Tunes and DC Super Hero themed aircraft will take our brands to destinations worldwide promoting one of Abu Dhabi’s many attractions. We look forward to welcoming more and more visitors inspired to visit our home, Abu Dhabi, and in particular delighting our Little VIP guests while they journey with us.”

About Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island Abu Dhabi is an incredibly immersive indoor theme park and the largest in the region which promises unforgettable experiences for the whole family operated by Miral Experiences. Across six lands, the Park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones. There’s no shortage of fun-filled adventures to be had at Warner Bros. World, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows for guests to enjoy. Located steps away from the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, The WB™ Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2021.

Since its opening in 2018, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has won over 40 prestigious industry awards. In 2021, the park was named Best Theme Park in the Middle East by the International Travel Awards and the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards among others. In 2022, the park was granted the MENA Stevie Awards, What’s On Awards, International Travel Awards, Stevie Awards, World Travel Awards, THEA TEA Awards and Arabian Best of Best Awards among others. Most recently it won the Gold Award for Innovation in the Use of Viral Media in 2023 at the MENA Stevie Awards, along with the Best Family Theme Park (Region / Continent Level) at the International Business Awards. In 2023 the theme park also held the title of Best Day Out at the MENALAC Awards and most recently received the title ‘Best use of limited budget’ in a campaign at the 2023 MEPRA Awards.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on Warner Bros. Discovery’s iconic characters, stories, and brands. The Park is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, the leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & ™ WBEI. (s23)

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for the third consecutive year in 2024. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

