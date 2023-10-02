Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Wallan Trading Company, a market leader in the Saudi automotive industry, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Zeekr Automotive, a leading-edge electric car manufacturer. This groundbreaking collaboration aligns perfectly with the Saudi Arabian government’s Vision 2030, which sets ambitious targets and mandates that 30% of the cars in Riyadh will be fully electric by 2030. Together, Wallan and Zeekr aim to revolutionize the automotive landscape in Saudi Arabia by offering vehicles that combine state-of-the-art technology with luxurious design, thereby contributing to a cleaner and greener energy future.

A Partnership Forged for Innovation, Luxury, and National Goals

"As pioneers in the automotive industry, Wallan Trading Company is continually seeking to align ourselves with brands that symbolize innovation, quality, and customer-centricity," said Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Group. "Zeekr Automotive is exactly that. This partnership not only accelerates our vision but also supports the Saudi government’s objectives to diversify the economy, transition towards a more sustainable future, and embrace green energy solutions."

The Zeekr Fleet—A Glimpse into the Future and a Step Towards Vision 2030

Zeekr, owned by Geely Automobile Holdings, was founded in 2021 and specializes in electric mobility based on its revolutionary Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). Partnering with tech leaders like Mobileye and Waymo, and valued at $13 billion as of February 2023, Zeekr represents the pinnacle of electric mobility and a commitment to clean energy.

Their state-of-the-art electric vehicles are equipped with CATL's long-range Qilin batteries, offering an electric range exceeding 1000 km. This makes them ideal choices as Saudi Arabia strives to meet its Vision 2030 targets, transforming Riyadh and other key cities into hubs for electric mobility and green energy.

"We are thrilled about this collaboration. Zeekr's ethos of technological mastery and commitment to clean energy complements Wallan's longstanding commitment to bringing the best automotive experiences to Saudi Arabia, as well as aligning with the nation’s larger sustainability goals," continued Fahad Al-Wallan.

Why Zeekr is the Right Choice for Saudi Arabia's Green Ambitions

"Our market analysis reveals that Saudi consumers are leaning towards vehicles that are not just luxurious but also sustainable, tech-forward, and contribute to green energy initiatives. Zeekr fits this bill perfectly and stands as a significant step towards achieving the Saudi Government’s mandate for Riyadh and Vision 2030,” said Fahad Al-Wallan.

What to Expect

Wallan Trading Company will soon be unveiling Zeekr showrooms in key cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar. These state-of-the-art showrooms will offer prospective customers an immersive experience into what electric luxury truly means.

