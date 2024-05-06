Czech Tourist Authority,– CzechTourism, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in the UAE, announces its participation in the 31st edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), set to take place from May 6th to 9th, 2024 bringing a delegation of eight Czech partners.

This year, CzechTourism aims to elevate the Czech Republic as a premier destination for the Middle East region, targeting families, experiential travelers, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) attendees, and leisure enthusiasts. During the event, CzechTourism will engage in meaningful discussions and networking sessions with top tour operators, airlines, media representatives, and key stakeholders from the travel industry. These interactions will focus on exploring cooperation and collaboration opportunities to enhance the promotion of Czechia in the Middle East

At the heart of CzechTourism's presence at ATM 2024 is the introduction of a captivating new collection of coins by Czech Mint. With one of its latest edition – coin ‘Above the Clouds’ designed by the renowned Emirati artist, Ali Al Ali. This coin is designed for all aviators and travel enthusiasts, and it is a symbol of aspiration and achievement. The ‘Above the Clouds’ coin aims to encapsulate that very essence - of rising above difficulties and aiming for higher goals. It serves as a reminder that no matter the turbulence we face, whether in aviation or life there is always a clearer, smoother ride ahead of us.

Ali's innovative designs seamlessly blend Emirati culture with Czech heritage, adding an intriguing dimension to the Czech pavilion. Ali Al Ali will be present at the Czechia pavilion on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11a.m. till 2 p.m., offering media interviews and engaging with visitors to provide insights into his creative process and inspiration behind the collection.

Mr. Denis Petrakov, Director of Czech Mint Middle East said, " In 2022 Czech Mint and Dubai Design Academy (DDA), established by DMCC, signed a MOU regarding cooperation in design development and knowledge sharing. DDA facilitated introduction of Ali Al Ali to Czech Mint. Since then, we have subsequently collaborated on various coin design projects. Czech Mint is honoured to be the first foreign mint to produce coins based on Emirati-created designs and we are excited to showcase our beautiful coins to all visitors of the Arabian Travel Market. "

Mrs. Barbara Andelová, International Marketing Manager - New Markets, CzechTourism, said, " We are excited to return to the Arabian Travel Market and showcase the best of what Czechia has to offer. With the support of our dedicated partners, we are confident in our ability to create memorable experiences for visitors and foster long-lasting partnerships within the travel industry."

CzechTourism will highlight a diverse array of Czech suppliers and their offerings, ranging from luxury accommodations to unique experiential activities. Visitors to the Czechia pavilion can expect to discover the country's rich cultural heritage, picturesque landscapes, and vibrant tourism experiences.

The CzechTourism delegation included following partners-

Hotel Properties: Barcelo & Occidental Hotels, Grandhotel Pupp, Savoy Westend Hotel, Hotel Thermal & The Julius Prague

Spa Resorts and Hotels – Randon Spa Jáchymov

Destination Management Company (DMC): Graficon DMC

Shopping Outlet: Fashion Arena

About Czech Republic:

The Czech Republic, in Central Europe, is a country that's known for over twelve hundred castles, twelve UNESCO World Heritage Sites, thermal spa’s, crystals, glass, native beer and a long history. Apart from Prague, and known for it’s therapeutic spas in Karlovy Vary, the Czech Republic has picturesque places like Český Krumlov, South Moravian region – Brno and the beautiful cultural Landscape the Lednice – Valtice complex. The local currency is Czech Korona.

About VFS Global:

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. VFS Global, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has Swiss parentage and is a portfolio company of EQT, a leading global private equity firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. VFS Global, in its continuous endeavour to offer a holistic solution to its Client Governments, has set up full-fledged 360* Tourism Services function within the organization. There have been numerous projects where VFS Global has worked with various Tourism Boards and Embassies across the world to promote the respective destinations.

Currently, VFS Global has its presence across 140 + countries and has been associated with 12 tourism boards globally, providing them a wide range of sales, marketing, and PR solutions.

VFS Global is the official Tourism Representative of CzechTourism in the Middle East since 2018.

About Czech Mint:

Czech Mint is the manufacturer and supplier of the third edition of the Gold UAE bullion coins and the first edition of the Silver UAE Bullion Coins, which has been a result of our partnership with DMCC.

Being a European mint with over 30 years of experience, we have proven expertise in minting currency coins, bullion coins and commemorative coins from all main precious metals. In the 30 years since its inception, Czech Mint has accumulated substantial technological skills, world-class premier know-how, and valuable experience in making precious metal coins for private and public sectors. The Czech National Bank (the central bank of the Czech Republic) has been the most significant long-term customer of Czech Mint, with our company having been the sole producer of Czech circulation coins since the republic was established in 1993.

After a successful introduction at the Expo 2020 Dubai, we have established a regional office in the UAE.

Annexure:

“Above the Clouds”- a unique silver commemorative and gift coin dedicated to all aviators and travel enthusiasts. This coin is boasting reverse proof finish and is made of 1 oz of pure silver.

The coin designer is an Emirati artist and ex Emirates airlines pilot Ali Al Ali. After a successful decade-long career as an Emirates airlines pilot, his diverse background led him to pursue a career in jewellery design and visual art.