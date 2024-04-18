Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Middle East regional technology services company, HITEK, part of the Farnek group of companies, has signed a JV partnership with Virgin Mobile Saudi; a Beyond ONE group company, as the preferred technology partner to enable a joint strategic approach to developing smart cities in Saudi Arabia.

With smart cities relying heavily on connectivity, Virgin Mobile Saudi, in conjunction with local providers, will be responsible for advanced telecommunications solutions, including 5G networks, digital services and enablement.

Yaarob Al Sayegh, CEO of Virgin Mobile Saudi, said, “At Virgin Mobile, we believe in the transformative power of technology to create smarter, more sustainable cities. Our partnership with HITEK marks a significant step towards realizing this vision in Saudi Arabia.

“By leveraging HITEK's expertise in digital solutions and our capabilities in telecommunications, we aim to build robust infrastructure that will not only enhance connectivity but also enable the seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI and IoT. Together, we are committed to developing innovative solutions that will improve the quality of life for residents and drive economic growth across the region.”

With the communications infrastructure in place, HITEK can employ a comprehensive suite of digital solutions to optimise waste, water and energy management, environmental monitoring, citizen engagement, retail and hospitality, data analytics and AI integration, smart transportation, real estate and urban development as well as education technology.

Javeria Aijaz, managing director of HITEK, said, “Through this ground-up partnership with Virgin Mobile Saudi, we can deliver, an advanced bespoke all-inclusive, intelligent and analytical digital platform, connecting people, assets and spaces.

“By utilising IoT enabled Building Management Systems (BMS), Machine Learning (ML) and Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies, FM operations management, will have a 360-degree overview of all facilities, 24/7, from a dedicated and centralised platform, enhancing efficiency, welfare and sustainability.”

Initially, the agreement will cover smart building solutions for potential projects in Saudi Arabia

For more information, log on to www.hitek.ai

About Virgin Mobile Saudi

Virgin Mobile Saudi, a subsidiary of Beyond One Group, is a leading telecommunications company in Saudi Arabia, committed to delivering innovative and customer-centric mobile services. With a focus on digital innovation and personalized experiences, Virgin Mobile Saudi empowers consumers with customizable mobile plans, advanced app features, and seamless connectivity. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, Virgin Mobile Saudi continues to redefine the telecommunications landscape, offering unparalleled service excellence and convenience to its customers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

To partner with Virgin Mobile Saudi, please contact z.ibrahim@virginmobile.sa.

About HITEK

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

Any FM Company that would like to adapt the power of digitalization, can contact HITEK Services direct at info@hitek.ai

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.

For media information, please contact:

STEVEN JONES

Managing Director

E-mail: steven.jones@shamalcomms.com

Office 3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 337521 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network