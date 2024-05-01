Dubai, UAE: Merex Investment marks a significant milestone with the near completion of J1 Beach, its flagship beachfront project situated in the vibrant Jumeirah neighbourhood. Nearing 94% completion and slated for a grand opening in September 2024, J1 Beach is poised to redefine the Dubai beachfront experience with its innovative design, luxury dining and world class amenities.

The architectural and engineering aspects are being managed by SSH International Engineering, the main consultant, leveraging global expertise to push the boundaries of design and innovation. Construction execution is led by ARCO Turnkey Solutions, the main contractor, whose precision, and excellence are instrumental in realizing the vision for this iconic destination.

Shahram Shamsaee, CEO of Merex Investment, commented: “We are pleased to announce that J1 Beach is nearing completion, and we're on track to unveil a beachfront like no other in Dubai this September. J1 Beach embodies our dedication to creating innovative and industry-leading destinations that cater to the sophisticated clientele of Dubai. Our flagship project is poised to become a leading destination, attracting discerning residents and visitors alike. This project reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in hospitality and tourism.”

Commitment to Sustainability

J1 Beach exemplifies Merex Investment's commitment to sustainability and innovation. It incorporates advanced energy management technology and utilizes recycled materials, emphasizing efficient and sustainable building practices. Waste reduction and recycling are central to the construction approach, featuring comprehensive waste management plans and circular economy principles. This dedication to sustainability is also evident in the sourcing of materials with low environmental impacts and the responsible recycling of demolished building materials, all contributing to significant carbon emission reductions.

Significant milestones have been achieved in the construction of J1 Beach:

Structural and Marine Achievements: Completion of 582 foundational piles, extensive marine protection works, and 20 building shells have been constructed, enabling tenant fit-outs to commence ahead of schedule.

Completion of essential foundation and soil stabilization works and the construction of permanent marine structures highlight the project’s engineering prowess. MEP and Infrastructure: With MEP works 97% complete and conducted by ELEMEC Electrical Contracting LLC, the project approaches the final phases of testing and commissioning.

Landscape and Hardscape: Soft landscaping features exotic plants and trees imported from Spain and Thailand, integrated with Jerusalem stone for hardscaping, underscoring the project’s commitment to quality and design excellence.

J1 Beach is designed to be Dubai's next ‘must-visit’ destination, featuring an urban riviera that brings the world’s best to Dubai’s shores. With 13 high-end dining venues, including globally acclaimed establishments and original concepts, J1 Beach is poised to become a pinnacle of gastronomic excellence. Visitors will enjoy direct beach access and exceptional services such as dedicated valet parking, enhancing the seamless luxury experience.

About J1 Beach

J1 Beach is an urban riviera by Merex Investment, bringing the best of the world to Dubai’s shores.

Located in Jumeirah, the sea-facing venue introduces a new dimension of luxury, where laid-back sophistication harmoniously blends with gastronomic innovation along one of the world's most stunning coastlines.

J1 Beach is an elevated dining district with 13 luxury beachfront fine dining experiences. Making their debut at J1 Beach, these exclusive venues offer an exceptional culinary journey for guests seeking refined flavours in a breath-taking setting. In addition, guests will enjoy direct beach access, allowing them to bask in the beauty of the shoreline while savouring their dining experiences.

With dedicated valet service ensuring a smooth and convenient arrival, J1 Beach promises to deliver a truly unforgettable experience that combines elegance, culinary excellence, and the natural allure of Dubai's coastline.

For more information, visit www.j1beach.com.