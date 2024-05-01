AbbVie, the global biopharmaceutical research and development company, has inaugurated its Regional Headquarter office in Jeddah at the Headquarters Business Park. This is in line with Vision 2030 and Ministry of Investment’s initiative that seeks to enable and facilitate ambitious growth plans for companies in the Kingdom and the region. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its strategic location and great potential for advanced infrastructure, transportation facilities, advanced communications networks, and facilities in the fields of energy and technology, as well as the availability of highly experienced professional competencies, makes it an advanced and attractive work environment for local and international companies, and at the same time provides great opportunities for companies and investors to expand and access to new markets.

Pierre-Claude Fumoleau, Senior Vice President of AbbVie Intercontinental Area, shared AbbVie’s ongoing interest in expanding its engagement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region, which is supported by opening its Regional Headquarters in the Kingdom. This step is focusing on ensuring availability of its medicines for patients. The company's new location will also encourage its employees to unleash their skills and innovation.

Mohammad Aboubakr, AbbVie’s Regional Vice President, praised this initiative and added that AbbVie always seeks to develop its activity in the region, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is considered a leading and promising country in the region, which provides all means to encourage engagement in all sectors in general and in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector in particular. This further reinforces our commitment to create a remarkable impact for our patients and provides us a great opportunity to understand and serve our patients.

Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie Saudi RHQ, said, “The opening of the company's Regional Headquarter in Saudi Arabia signifies a strategic focus for AbbVie in the country. This aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 goals, aiming to attract talents and deliver impactful results. The company emphasizes collaboration with government authorities and intends to enhance existing initiatives. These initiatives focus on supporting the Ministry of Health's efforts in health awareness and education through sponsoring medical conferences, partnering with medical societies, and developing partnerships across academic, government, and healthcare institutions”.