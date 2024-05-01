Al-Nusif: We leverage partnerships with leading organizations to offer our customers the best experiences and discounts

Haris: We are delighted to collaborate with a prominent and leading bank like NBK

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) consistently offers exclusive advantages to its Premium Banking customers, ensuring they enjoy a personalized experience featuring a range of benefits tailored to their individual lifestyle and diverse needs.

In line with this commitment, the bank has initiated a special campaign tailored for Private, Privilege & Thahabi clients, granting them exclusive access to an enhanced shopping experience at select branches of Lulu Hypermarket in Jahra, Qurain, Egaila, Khairan, and Sabahiya (the Warehouse branch). These designated counters ensure NBK customers can enjoy expedited and seamless transactions, facilitating their purchases across the diverse range of brands offered by Lulu Hypermarket.

The campaign extends to NBK Private and Privilege Banking clients, along with NBK Thahabi Banking account holders, all of whom are eligible to receive a 3% cashback when paying with their eligible NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card.

Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif Deputy Head, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, commented on the campaign, highlighting its uniqueness as the first collaboration of this nature between a bank and grocery retail chain Lulu Hypermarket in Kuwait. “We are committed to leveraging our long-term partnerships with leading organizations across various sectors to provide our customers with exclusive benefits, services, and discounts tailored to their needs and aspirations,” He remarked.

Al-Nusif emphasized that this campaign is part of the bank's dedication to enhancing its customers' experience, affirming that NBK will persist in introducing unique and innovative services and offers aimed at providing Premium Banking customers with added luxury and peace of mind.

Mohammed Haris, Director at Lulu Hypermarket, expressed delight in the collaboration with NBK, enabling customers of the bank's Premium Banking services to enjoy a unique shopping experience at Lulu Hypermarket stores across Kuwait. Dedicated payment counters have been designated, facilitating their purchases with ease.

He added that Lulu Hypermarket aims to strengthen its partnership with NBK to extend further offers and benefits to its customers.

NBK provides Premium Banking Customers with an array of services across five key pillars; exclusive services, investment solutions, advantages such as Family Banking services & Global Banking services; freebies such as luggage delivery and an entire suite of lifestyle benefits tailored to all customer persona’s. In addition to the above premium banking customers also have access to premium lounges & teller services giving them priority when making financial transactions and deposits in branches, in addition to card home delivery service. Furthermore, Premium Banking customers have exclusive access to our concierge services.