stc Group joining the program highlights its commitment to developing responsible and sustainable innovative solutions

Riyadh - stc Group, the digital enabler in the region, has reinforced its position as a leader in sustainability by joining the inaugural edition of the ‘KSA Sustainability Champions’ program, launched today by the Ministry of Economy and Planning at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh.

The program is a knowledge transfer and partnership initiative that has identified the top performing Saudi companies in corporate sustainability. stc Group has joined 23 other champions which have been shortlisted from 7 sectors, reflecting the continuous efforts by stc Group to focus on sustainability within its operations.

At the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh, Olayan Al Wetaid, CEO of stc Group, signed a pledge that commits the Group to become net-zero by 2060 or earlier, supporting 3 or more companies in their sustainability transformation, and to improving sustainability performance and reporting across the Group.

stc Group has committed to integrating sustainability in all its operations by adopting new technologies and solutions that help reduce its environmental footprint and boost operational efficiency. By adopting these policies, stc Group will be able to achieve its corporate objectives, support national and global sustainable development goals, and contribute to Vision 2030.

Moreover, stc Group utilizes state-of-the-art technologies and solutions to bolster the principles of sustainability and provide a healthier environment for next generations. In 2023, the Group won Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Award in recognition of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable practices.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.