Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: VIP Coatings, a German leader in high-performance spray-applied waterproofing systems, will participate in the SEA Expo (20-22 May, Riyadh), Saudi Arabia’s premier event for the leisure and entertainment market.

Next to their Roofing and Flooring Solutions as well as Lining Systems for the Leisure Industry, attendees can explore LiquiShield, the company’s innovative, seamless fluid containment lining system, at Booth 4D461. The expo gathers industry leaders to address Saudi Arabia’s rapid development under Vision 2030, where the country is projected to spend more for the entertainment market in the next 10 years than it has in the past 300 years – 5 trillion riyals between now and 2030.

As Saudi Arabia continues its ambitious development under Vision 2030, the demand for high-performance waterproofing solutions in infrastructure, commercial buildings, and mega-projects is greater than ever. Architects, planners, and contractors face the challenge of ensuring long-lasting protection for critical structures exposed to extreme climate conditions and high groundwater levels.

Traditional waterproofing methods, such as sheet membranes, often fail at joints, overlaps, and seams, leading to water ingress and costly repairs. VIP Coatings provides a seamless and jointless, spray-applied alternative that eliminates these risks: LiquiShield, a high-performance waterproofing system designed for below-grade structures, tunnels, water tanks, and foundation protection. Unlike traditional sheet membranes, LiquiShield adapts to complex geometries and withstands structural movement without cracking or delaminating.

Key Benefits for Your Projects:

Seamless & Fully Bonded – Eliminates failure points such as seams, overlaps, and weak adhesion.

Fast & Efficient Application – Spray-applied technology reduces installation time, lowering labor costs and project delays.

Extreme Durability – Withstands heavy loads, groundwater pressure, and temperature fluctuations.

Crack Bridging & High Flexibility – Ideal for structures that experience movement or settlement.

Chemical & Abrasion Resistance – Suitable for potable water tanks, tunnels, and industrial applications.

Long-Term Performance – Reduces maintenance costs and extends the lifespan of critical structures.

Proven Success: Boulevard World Water Tanks, Riyadh

A recent showcase of LiquiShield’s performance is the Boulevard World Potable & Irrigation Water Tanks in Riyadh, a crucial infrastructure project ensuring water storage reliability for one of Saudi Arabia’s most high-profile entertainment destinations.

VIP Coatings provided a seamless waterproofing and protective lining system, safeguarding potable and irrigation water storage from leakage and environmental impact. The result? A long-lasting, maintenance-free solution that meets the highest industry standards.

About VIP Coatings

For architects, planners, and contractors, choosing the right waterproofing system is critical to building longevity and structural integrity. LiquiShield offers a next-generation, proven solution that ensures maximum protection with minimal downtime.

