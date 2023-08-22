In a significant interaction, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the General Director of Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School in Bahrain, welcomed Mr. Benoit-Joseph Metanomski, the recently appointed General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain. The meeting centered around forging collaborative ties between the college and the hotel, capitalizing on their distinguished partnership, and devising strategies to enhance student development and leverage the hotel's extensive expertise.

Commencing the meeting, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa extended his congratulations to Mr. Benoit-Joseph Metanomski on his recent appointment. He expressed his best wishes for Mr. Metanomski prosperous journey in driving the continuous advancement and growth of Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain.

The General Director of Vatel Bahrain expressed profound satisfaction in the achievements of Vatel graduates, particularly highlighting the remarkable ascent of Mr. Benoit-Joseph Metanomski. As an alumnus of Vatel’s master’s programme in France, Mr. Mitanomsky's role of managing a prominent global hotel establishment underscores the college's triumph in aligning its programmes with the demands of the international market. This accomplishment stands as an inspirational milestone and exemplar for Vatel’s aspiring students, urging them to pursue success in the vibrant and promising tourism sector.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa conveyed his satisfaction regarding the collaborative partnership between the college and the hotel. He emphasized that Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain stands as an exceptional establishment renowned for delivering paramount service excellence within the realm of hospitality, tourism, and hotel management within the Kingdom of Bahrain. He highlighted the substantial potential of the hotel and its notable contributions towards advancing the hospitality sector within the Kingdom. Additionally, he underscored the esteemed global reputation of Mövenpick Hotels, particularly due to their affiliation with the esteemed AccorHotels Group, which ranks among the foremost hotel conglomerates within both the Middle East and the global hospitality landscape.

He conveyed that the college holds a strong desire for its students to glean valuable insights from the exceptional experiences offered by Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain. This aspiration aligns with the college's commitment to furnishing its students with an array of unique, diverse, and notable training prospects spanning both theoretical and practical dimensions. This emphasis on exposure is particularly pronounced in the context of partnering with prominent hotels and resorts across the Kingdom of Bahrain, among which Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain holds a distinctive allure due to its strategic proximity to Bahrain International Airport."

In turn, Mr. Benoit-Joseph Metanomski, the recently appointed General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain, praised the mutual collaboration established with Vatel Bahrain. He specifically highlighted the exceptional faculty members of the college who are poised to contribute distinguished expertise to Bahrain's labour market within the realms of hospitality, tourism, and hotel management."

He emphasized the hotel's strong commitment to furnishing a comprehensive array of resources and experiences to Vatel students. This dedication aims to ensure their optimal growth and equip them with the necessary skills to excel within the Kingdom of Bahrain's workforce.

