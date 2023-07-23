Vatel Hospitality and Tourism Business School's General Director, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa’s General Manager, Marco Den Ouden, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide training opportunities for college students and enhance cooperation in the fields of hospitality and tourism.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa reiterated the college's commitment to providing diverse training opportunities for students in major hotels and resorts in Bahrain, particularly Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa noted that the MoU would enable students to acquire academic and practical skills, leading to professional involvement in tourism, hospitality, and hotel sectors, especially since the Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa offers a unique beach experience that reflects the diversity in the hotel sector.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa stated that expert professionals in the tourism, hospitality, and hotel sectors would train students, equipping them with the expertise needed by the labour market. He praised the Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa for its potential in the hotel and hospitality industry and recognized it as one of the distinguished resorts in Bahrain.

General Manager of Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa, Marco Den Ouden, praised the efforts of Vatel Bahrain and the competencies of its students. He stressed that the MoU signing would significantly enhance cooperation between the college and the resort by providing students with distinguished academic and practical experiences.

Marco Den Ouden also noted the significant role played by the college in achieving Bahrain's Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, in line with Bahrain's Vision 2030. He highlighted that the college had supplied the Bahraini labour market with skilled professionals and competencies in the fields of hotel, tourism, and hospitality.

In conclusion, the MoU signing between Vatel Bahrain and Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa is expected to contribute to the professional growth of students in the hospitality and tourism sectors through practical training opportunities and enhance cooperation between the two entities.