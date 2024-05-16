Dubai: ONCARZ Mobility, a pioneering force specialized in innovative transportation solutions powered by artificial intelligence, proudly unveils its strategic alliance with CARWIZ International, a renowned global leader in car rentals and franchising. This landmark partnership signifies a pivotal moment for both entities, representing their largest joint endeavor to date. Under this agreement, ONCARZ Mobility assumes responsibility for delivering CARWIZ’s comprehensive suite of car rental services across 16 countries, spanning prominent markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. With a strategic focus on the GCC, the Middle East, and Africa, ONCARZ Mobility is poised to assert its leadership in the regional mobility landscape.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands as a pivotal hub in this pioneering journey to enhance car rental services and innovative mobility solutions across the region, encompassing 16 regional countries. With a diverse fleet comprising all categories of conventional and autonomous vehicles, it caters to the varied needs of clients from around the globe, aligning seamlessly with the economic development and tourism prosperity witnessed in the region. Especially as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Riyadh, and Doha experience a massive tourism and economic thriving, reflected in the diverse conferences and events industry, this partnership is in line with the grand development plans of these countries and major cities. Undoubtedly, this strategic partnership aligns with the region's aspirations to embrace the cutting-edge AI features and environmental sustainability, serving as the cornerstone of globally recognized intelligent transportation solutions."

During the signing ceremony, Amr Fawzy, Co-Founder and CEO of ONCARZ Mobility, emphasized the profound significance of this franchise agreement. He highlighted that the collaboration between ONCARZ Mobility and CARWIZ International represents a pivotal milestone for the mobility sector, and it shows how dedicated both companies are to providing clients in the region with innovative solutions and first-rate service. Our aim is to provide an unparalleled experience in vehicles rentals and transportation solutions in the region, setting the standard for quality, affordability, and environmental sustainability. Using cutting-edge AI tools, we ensure that our mobility solutions are created in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations in the GCC, the Middle East, and Africa.

Krešimir Dobrilović, CEO and Owner of CARWIZ International, shared insights into this successful partnership: "This partnership not only propels us into new territories and destinations but also reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the mobility sector; we eagerly embrace this new chapter and look forward to the opportunities unfolding in the Middle East and Africa."

-Ends-

About ONCARZ MOBILITY

Distinguished as a pioneering entity, ONCARZ Mobility specializes in creating, developing, and delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions. With its headquarters situated in Dubai, ONCARZ Mobility is dedicated to instigating an innovative paradigm shift in integrated and ecologically reliable transportation and mobility throughout GCC, Middle East, and Africa. This mission is actualized through the seamless fusion of state-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Underpinning its ethos is the motto. "Mobility beyond boundaries", emblematic of its commitment to fostering freedom and adaptability in transportation endeavors, transcending conventional limitations while steadfastly upholding compliance with local regulations and statutes in every jurisdiction without compromise.

About CARWIZ INTERNATIONAL

CARWIZ International has been one of the leading fastest-growing Rent-A-Car franchises globally in just six years. CARWIZ has increased its presence in 40 countries across five continents, boasting over 400 branches. Extends the company's global footprint and enhances operational capabilities.