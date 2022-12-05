The innovative data creator company takes to the scene in the UAE to support businesses and governments in the region with effective reality mappings that visualize the necessary information to measure, inform and minimize uncertainty in crucial business decisions.

URBI, a unique Dubai-based Geotech company, enters the market transforming the mapping industry to accelerate business growth through informative, accurate and up-to-date data.

URBI offers various services and products that support collection, analysis, navigation and certainty to business decision-makers and consumers. The tech company provides bespoke and visualized package-data with insights from countries' borders, local places and spatial population distribution. "We used innovative technology developed by 2GIS, a developer of cartography and navigational solutions with a well-known reputation in the CIS field. Since 2022, URBI has obtained all the necessary rights to independently use its technology, shape innovative products and develop unique solutions for the GCC," says Mohammed Al Beloushi, deputy CEO at URBI.

At GITEX DXB, the globally recognised iconic technology expo, the brand introduced its exclusive and inclusive new product: URBI Pro, a platform that packages all the necessary data, algorithms, and tools to solve any business challenges related to measurements. URBI presented to hundreds of market stakeholders and partners in the Middle East and Europe the exclusive online product that outlines specific insights for businesses to analyze unique scenarios and discover opportunities to accelerate their business growth.

Under the innovative URBI portfolio, individuals will also find a B2C mobile navigation app that has over 500 thousand users in the UAE who guide over 50 million trips a month. The brand entered the GPS space by acquiring the development and marketing of the URBI app, bringing to the market a viable alternative to substitute Google Maps or Waze. Traffic reports and smart route planning are some of the basic features the URBI app will provide to users. Other apps' significant differences and add-ons to the experience are offline navigation, data accuracy, and detail mapping. Tools and aspects which are definitely worth trying.

For more information about the URBI portfolio, search urbi.ae.

