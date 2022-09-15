● 11 winners emerged from Huspy's partner network of over 1,400 agents and 250 agencies across Dubai and Abu Dhabi;

● Huspy partners can now place property listings for free, get access to Huspy's pre-qualified ready-to-buy clients, and free marketing in 40+ countries allowing them to tap into global demand for UAE property.

Dubai: Huspy, a UAE proptech startup which aims to redefine the home buying experience in the region, unveiled the winners of the 2022 Huspy Awards | Agents. The Awards were established to recognize the best performing real estate partners from across Huspy’s ecosystem of over 1,400 agents and 250 agencies. Hosted at Dubai’s W Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, the event also witnessed a gathering of real estate leaders and icons, celebrating the strong growth of the UAE’s real estate industry over the past year.

The UAE’s economic resurgence, quality of life, and long-term visa options have made the country a preferred choice for property buyers. In H1 2022, Abu Dhabi had property transactions worth AED Dh22.51 billion and in Dubai, transactions worth AED 115 billion were registered.

The event was opened by Jad Antoun, co-founder and CEO of Huspy, who highlighted the crucial role that real estate agents have played in enabling Huspy’s vision for improving the homebuying ecosystem and thanked the partners for 2 years of fruitful cooperation. Mohab Samak, Managing Director at Engel & Völkers Dubai, and Thomas Fawcett, Co-Founder of The Property, shared their experience of working with Huspy and shared their vision on the real estate sector and how technology is accelerating change for all stakeholders involved.

Jad Antoun, co-founder & CEO, Huspy said, “Huspy aims to empower everyone in the ecosystem from the end user to real estate agents and mortgage brokers. Real estate agents and agencies are at the very core of our solution. I’m grateful to every partner who believed in us from early days and was part of the incredible growth. I’m very proud of every new partner coming on board today, and I’m excited to welcome many new ones in the months and years to come. Together, we’ll continue to improve the home buying ecosystem in the region and grow together.”

Huspy awarded 11 partner agencies and agents across Dubai and Abu Dhabi in three nominations - the Excellence Awards, Ultimate Contributors, and Rising Stars.

Excellence Awards

● Agency (Dubai) - Sky View Real Estate Brokers

● Agency (Abu Dhabi) - Town & Country Wide Real Estate

● Agent (Dubai) - Abdullah Mohammed

● Agent (Dubai) - Dzhamilia Dzhumanalieva

● Agent (Abu Dhabi) - Ahmad Hasan

Ultimate Contributor Awards

● Agency (Dubai) - Engel & Völkers

● Agency (Abu Dhabi) - Nationwide Middle East Properties

● Agent (Dubai) - Chris Carpenter

● Agent (Abu Dhabi) - Mousa AlRosan

Rising Star Awards

● Agency - Ax Capital Real Estate

● Agent - Aidana Zhaksykankyzy

By aiming to create a category-defining journey within a single platform, Huspy is empowering all its partners and customers with industry-leading technology. With four digital products built in the UAE - Agents App for Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Broker Portal for UAE Mortgage Brokers, and Huspy Portal & Huspy Properties for homebuyers in the UAE - the company continues to elevate the homebuying experience in the country.

Through Huspy’s Agents app, real estate agents can submit mortgage leads, which helps them close more deals in a timely and efficient manner. Recently, Huspy has launched a new offer, where agents can list their property offerings for free and get access to pre-qualified ready-to-buy clients and free marketing in 40+ countries.

Launched in 2020, Huspy has identified a GMV opportunity of $400 billion in the UAE and Spain where it operates. Through three acquisitions in 2022, the company has become the UAE’s largest mortgage platform. Huspy has also raised one of the largest Series A rounds in the MENA region at $37 million from investors including Sequoia Capital India, Founders Fund, Fifth Wall, Chimera Capital, Breyer Capital, VentureFriends, COTU, Venture Souq and BY Venture Partners.

