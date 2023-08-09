Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, witnessed today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry and Pure Health to evaluate and assess the impact of air quality on public health, with a focus on factors affecting the longevity and quality peoples’ lives in the UAE.

The MoU was signed in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Farhan Malik, Managing Director and CEO of Pure Health Group. The agreement was signed by Her Excellency Engineer Othaibah Al Qaydi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector, and Marwan Ali Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Infrastructure and Response at Pure Health.

The MoU is based on Pure Health's commitment to enhance cooperation in the field of air quality studies and research and efforts aimed at enabling people to live better and longer lives.

Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri said: "This partnership represents an important step towards our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the people of the UAE. By assessing the impact of air quality on health, we can make informed decisions that contribute to effective climate action, enhance community health, and achieve comprehensive sustainability. As we prepare to host COP28 in November this year, and within the Year of Sustainability, the memorandum with Pure Health emphasises our focus on promoting a sustainable future for our country and the world by establishing more strategic partnerships in the field of sustainability."

Her Excellency added: "Driven by the Ministry's responsibility in leading national efforts in preparation for the COP28 conference, we strive, in collaboration with our strategic partners from various relevant sectors, to push the climate action path and dedicate efforts to achieve the perfect balance between economic and social development, including the health of community members."

Her Excellency pointed out that these efforts are linked to the Ministry's pursuit to contribute to achieving the National Air Quality Agenda 2031 goals, ensuring a healthy environment for us and future generations within a pioneering and innovative climate framework.

For his part, Farhan Malik, Managing Director and CEO of Pure Health said: "We are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on a project of national importance. At Pure Health, we have consistently demonstrated our commitment to aligning our activities with the visionary leadership of the UAE towards a healthier and more sustainable society."

Malik added: "Our goal is clear - to advance the science of longevity, ensuring that people live longer, healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives. Through research and assessing the impact of air quality on public health, we can work towards building a healthier and more resilient future for the people of the UAE. This partnership highlights our deep commitment to transforming the healthcare sector through comprehensive solutions and leveraging our vast expertise and advanced technologies to enhance public health for all members of society."

Knowledge Sharing and Addressing Challenges

According to the MoU, there will be cooperation between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Pure Health to study the relationship between air quality and its impact on health through research projects and studies, monitoring air quality, and exchanging and analysing data. Under the memorandum, a joint working committee will be formed, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Pure Health, to oversee the implementation of the activities specified in the memorandum. The committee will regularly review progress, sharing knowledge, and address challenges.

This partnership between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Pure Health, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is evidence of the UAE's commitment to addressing the challenges of climate change and enhancing the health and well-being of its people.

Net Zero Emissions

Pure Health recently pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 as part of its commitment to sustainable healthcare. Pure Health is the first healthcare company in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia to align with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and commits to this goal. This commitment places them a decade ahead of the global deadline set by the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

About Pure Health

Pure Health is the largest integrated healthcare platform in the region, with a vast network of 25 hospitals, 160 laboratories, and 100 clinics. In line with its deep commitment to revolutionising future healthcare, Pure Health actively works to transform every aspect of healthcare. The company leverages the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to reimagine health outcomes, challenge life spans and future healthcare, and nourish the next generation of innovation. Through effective data management, Pure Health undertakes an ambitious project to create a cloud hospital. Through its transformative vision, the healthcare platform continues to profoundly impact the lives of individuals in the UAE and beyond, shaping a sustainable and healthy future for the coming generations.

