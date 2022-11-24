JERUSALEM – The UAE-Israel Business Council, the leading group that builds ties promoting trade, innovation and cooperation, is joining with FemForward, Israel’s unique three-month junior-to-manager program designed to support women in advancing their careers in the tech sector, to launch a new initiative to bring this model to the Abraham Accords countries (Bahrain, Israel, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates). The program has been made possible through a grant from the U.S. Embassy in Israel.

The three-month program tackles the challenges to advancement women face when progressing from junior to managerial positions. The program starts with a two-day seminar in Israel, followed by weekly online lectures and a mentorship program, ending with a two-day seminar in Dubai.

The course includes comprehensive lectures led by leading female executives including Adi Soffer Teeni, general manager of Meta Israel, and Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, deputy mayor of Jerusalem and co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council, as well as from companies such as Google, McKinsey and more. The program is open to women from all tech sectors and will provide the tools, networking, and mentorship to help them progress in their careers.

“The Abraham Accords was the beginning of something really important. It’s the essence of bringing people together,” said U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

“As the technology industry in the Abraham Accords countries continues to grow, so do the opportunities for women to expand their careers and become managers and leaders,” said Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, co-founder of the Gulf-Israel Women’s Forum, a division of the UAE-Israel Business Council. “By providing them with the tools they need, we are helping to increase the numbers of female leaders in the region.”

“We created FemForward with the vision of making a lasting impact on women’s careers and the results so far have been outstanding. We are tremendously excited to bring this successful program to our fellow Abraham Accords countries,” said FemForward Founder and CEO Rachel Wagner Rosenzweig.

Since the initiative began, there have been more than 100 graduates, over half of whom have been promoted, with many advancing to management positions.

To register, visit: https://airtable.com/shrHNfBfj3JdRwunK

About UAE-Israel Business Council

The UAE-Israel Business Council was established in the summer of 2020 by business and public sector leaders from the United Arab Emirates and Israel to help foster shared opportunities, economic cooperation and business partnerships between Emiratis and Israelis. For more information, visit https://www.uaeisraelbusiness.com/.

About FemForward

FemForward was founded in 2020 as Israel’s first junior-to-manager program designed to address the global “broken rung” trend, which represents the lack of career advancement for women in entry-level positions to progress into management. The program provides mentorship, tools, and networking opportunities to reach this goal. www.femforward.org.