The leading IT industry association in Pakistan, P@SHA, partners with TalentNations, a global B2B marketplace for IT staff augmentation, to revolutionize Pakistan's IT sector

This partnership will facilitate the export of over 300,000 IT specialists from Pakistan to international markets

UAE - Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA) and TalentNations, a leading B2B marketplace specializing in IT staff augmentation, have officially announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX in Morocco.

This collaboration enables TalentNations to tap into the vast pool of skilled IT professionals in Pakistan and facilitates the export of over 300,000 IT specialists from Pakistan to international markets. Simultaneously, P@SHA will benefit from TalentNations' extensive network and expertise in IT staff augmentation and solutions promotion, fostering innovation and knowledge sharing within the IT sector of Pakistan.

TalentNations serves as a global platform connecting businesses with top-tier IT specialists within just 48 hours. There are 141 IT companies from 42 countries on the platform. TalentNations has strong experience in augmentation of Web 3.0 specialists, DevOps, GameDev and other specialists. With their experience and a worldwide presence, TalentNations enables seamless access to IT expertise, empowering businesses to meet their technological requirements effectively.

"We are happy to sign a Memorandum of understanding with the Pakistan IT Industry Association. With their impressive base of over 1000 members and TalentNations’ global platform, we will not only increase the export potential of Pakistani IT resources, but also efficiently help to our clients in their IT projects all over the world", – commented Alexander Khachiyan, founder of TalentNations.

This partnership taps into Pakistan's IT market, which aims to generate $10 billion in export revenue by 2025, fostering innovation, job creation, and economic growth.

About TalentNations

TalentNations is B2B platform that connects clients with IT companies’ specialists and solutions on staff augmentation terms. It is headquartered in Dubai and operates globally. More information on talentnations.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About P@SHA

Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITES (P@SHA) is the sole trade body for Pakistan’s IT industry and a registered association with DGTO under the Ministry of Commerce. It was founded in the year 1992 to represent, promote and develop the software and IT services industry in Pakistan. It works closely with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

1https:/www.kearney.com/digital/article/-/insights/the-2021-kearney-global-services-location-index

2https://www.ilo.org/wcmsp5/groups/public/---dgreports/---dcomm/---publ/documents/publication/wcms_771749.pdf