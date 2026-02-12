Istanbul: Turkish Airlines announced passenger and cargo traffic results for January with 10% higher passenger capacity in terms of available seat kilometers compared to that of 2025. In January, number of passengers recorded as 7.6 million and total load factor realized as 84%.

According to January 2026 Traffic Results;

The number of carried passengers recorded as 7.6 million. International load factor was 83.7% while domestic load factor was 87.5%.

Number of international-to-international passengers carried increased by 10.8% from 2.8 million in 2025 to 3.1 million in this period.

Available seat kilometers (ASK), increased by 10% to 23.7 billion during the period of January 2026 from 21.5 billion for the same period of 2025.

Cargo/Mail carried during the period of January 2026 increased by 18.8% from January 2025, totaling 178.3 thousand tons.

By the end of January 2026, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 522.

Traffic results are consolidated and include Turkish Airlines main brand and AJet data.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 522 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 356 worldwide destinations as 303 international and 53 domestics in 132 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey. The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines. Star Alliance Press Office: Tel: +65 8729 6691 Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com Visit our website or connect with us on social media: