Dubai: Today’s travellers seek to minimise their impact on the environment while maximising their positive effect on local communities, with the aim to leave a place better than when it was found. They crave authentic experiences and want reassurance that their getaways benefit the places they visit. With that in mind, Marriott Bonvoy reveals the best hotels to travel with purpose to across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. From an exclusive island retreat with a pioneering conservation program in the Seychelles to a sustainable city break in Copenhagen, these hotels promise to create meaningful experiences while leaving a positive impact.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai

A Bedouin-style luxury retreat in the middle of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa is an exclusive haven for Arabia’s natural wonders. Nestled among the lush palm groves, emerald canopies and iconic sand dunes, the hotel offers secluded tranquillity and iconic vistas of the sweeping plains and Hajar Mountain massif. Once extinct in the wild, the Arabian oryx is now thriving around the resort after careful conservation efforts. Location guides and activities at the resort educate guests about the abundant vegetation and wildlife found on the property and throughout the reserve. As well as conservation, the resort also focuses its efforts on sustainability with solar panels heating all the 43 suite’s private pools. Dine in sophisticated style at Al Diwaan restaurant, where guests can sit on the veranda and enjoy breathtaking views of the reserve. Reflective of the Bedouin way of life, hotel activities showcase the uniqueness of the destination, with guests able to enjoy archery, nature walks, desert drives, wildlife safaris, falconry, horse riding, camel trekking and sundowners in the dunes.

The Westin Resort, Costa Navarino

Relax and recharge at the ultimate family resort located in the prime sustainable destination of the Mediterranean, Costa Navarino. The destination upholds the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility through all development stages from construction to operation, offering a world of authentic experiences that respect the natural environment, the local community and the region’s rich history and culture. The Westin Resort prides itself on energy and water conservation, as well as waste minimisation and environmentally responsible sourcing and purchasing. The hotel’s sleek 445 guestrooms and suites, of which 131 have private pools, feature terraces or balconies with sweeping views across the resort to the Ionian Sea. For children, there’s an on-site waterpark, bowling alley, kids club and water sports centre. With a selection of 20 restaurants, guests are spoilt for choice and don’t need to leave the resort. Anazoe Spa is a unique wellness sanctuary with a full range of speciality spa treatments based on the health and beauty practices of ancient Greece, incorporating the region’s exclusive natural and revitalising ingredients.

Blue Palace Elounda, a Luxury Collection Resort, Crete

Blue Palace Elounda, a Luxury Collection Resort, Crete prides itself on celebrating responsible travel by combining redefined luxury with an authentic Greek experience. The resort’s Phāea Farmers Program is designed to support employees, recognising that many work as farmers in the low season while sourcing the highest quality local produce for the resort. Through collaborations with agronomists, the farmers are trained in sustainable and organic farming methods and sustainable land use. The resort features 52 suites and four private villas, with 142 private pools for added tranquillity. Anthós delivers a refined approach to traditional Greek cuisine using seasonal ingredients sourced from its organic kitchen garden. Curated by the celebrated Greek Chef Athinagoras Kostakos, guests are invited to dine al fresco alongside the open-air kitchen and organic garden. Elounda Spa creates a perfect haven for wellness and relaxation, offering a selection of rejuvenating experiences, including sunrise yoga, therapeutic Thalassotherapy and outdoor massages by the sea.

North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles

Beachside luxury meets barefoot living at North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort. This resort boasts a pioneering conservation and rehabilitation program called Noah’s Ark. Located among the inner granitic islands of Seychelles, North Island is a fertile paradise which has inspired the island’s conservation efforts and philosophies, as well as the hotel’s design. Just 11 ocean-view villas are hidden amid 201 hectares of exquisite natural beauty, each featuring private plunge pools and direct access to the beach. Guests can spend time at the hotel’s Environmental Centre, where the team educates on environmental awareness and allows people to connect with nature and discover the island’s natural beauty. North Island is a critically important nesting site for sea turtles, and every morning, dedicated on-site conservationists and volunteers search for nests and capture data. Guests can explore more of the island with one of the hotel’s many activities, including scuba diving, snorkelling, paddle boarding, kayaking, cycling and guided walks. For wellness lovers, begin each day with a morning yoga class to revitalise body and soul. Dining is personalised and unique, with daily menus designed according to the latest island harvest. The Piazza offers candlelit sophistication with the relaxing sound of the ocean, and Sunset Beach Bar is the perfect sunset spot serving fresh pizza, salads and tapas-style barbecue snacks with cocktails.

JW Marriott Mauritius Resort

Nestled along a white sandy beach of the famous Le Morne Peninsula of Mauritius, JW Marriott Mauritius Resort provides idyllic views over the lagoon with a breathtaking backdrop of Le Morne Brabant Mountain - a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The resort offers timeless luxury and a place where guests can be mindful and present. JW Garden is a new signature element implemented to focus using sustainable practices, as well as encouraging guests to connect with nature. Herbs, vegetables, and other ingredients are grown in the garden then used in crafted cocktails, nourishing meals or spa services. Guests are welcome to spend time in the garden with their loved ones, gardening and learning about the unique health benefits of the various herbs. The resort’s 172 rooms and suites are all within steps of the shore and have views of the Indian Ocean. From guided meditation classes to indulgent spa treatments, this resort creates an environment and experiences that impact not only the mind, body and spirit, but also the world around us. Embark on a culinary journey in five fine-dining restaurants from Floating Market restaurant, which offers a discerning blend of Thai, Malay, Vietnam, Indonesian and Singaporean flavours in the tranquil Iridium Spa Pavilion to Le Manoir Dining Room where guests can dine on traditional French-Mauritian cuisine.

Copenhagen Marriott Hotel

With policies to foster diversity and inclusivity and a ground-breaking seawater cooling system to conserve energy use and reduce waste, a sustainable stay is guaranteed at Copenhagen Marriott Hotel. The Danish city of Copenhagen aims to become the world’s first carbon-neutral capital in 2025, so a great place to visit for eco-conscious travellers. Overlooking the bustling harbour in downtown Copenhagen, the hotel is just a short distance from attractions like Tivoli Gardens, Harbour Beach and Stroget Street. The 406 guestrooms and suites are the largest in the city and feature floor-to-ceiling windows with city or canal views. PIER 5 Bar & Restaurant serves international delights and has a beautiful outdoor terrace to enjoy in the warmer months. Guests can revitalise at the waterfront wellness area with indulgent massages and face and body treatments or let off some steam in the fitness centre.

