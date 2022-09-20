Dubai, UAE: Tradeling, the largest eMarketplace focused on business-to-business (B2B) transactions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Islamic Business Banking that aims to strengthen the SME economy in the UAE.

The collaboration will create added value for Emirates Islamic Business Banking customers as Tradeling will run promotional campaigns which will help streamline SME customers’ procurement processes, maximize their earning potential and benefit from competitive prices. In addition, Tradeling and Emirates Islamic will design various banking solutions leveraging Tradeling’s advanced platform designed specifically to tackle the hurdles faced by B2B buyers and sellers.

Commenting on the announcement, Marius Ciavola, Chief Executive Officer at Tradeling said: “To further drive the growth of our customer's business banking solutions, we are committed to promoting best practices through essential collaborations. The collaboration with Emirates Islamic is a key step toward better understanding and serving our consumers, as well as differentiating service offers for SMEs in the region.”

Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “As we continue to drive innovation and create an eco-system of value-added solutions for SMEs in the UAE, we are excited to take the next natural step in supporting the sector. Our collaboration with Tradeling will allow us to connect our customers to buyers and sellers within and outside of the UAE and offer competitive prices to small businesses. Tradeling’s digital capabilities will provide us with greater insight into optimising solutions tailored to their needs as local businesses looking to offer differentiating value.”

Supporting and helping SMEs in the region is a key metric that Tradeling prides itself in. Led by a team of experienced technology startup builders, Tradeling ensures a reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing logistics and financing solutions. Connecting global suppliers with MENA-based demand, the platform leverages advanced technology to optimise the supply chain and create economic value in addition to mitigating risks.