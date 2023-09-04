Amman: Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has unveiled the new Land Cruiser PRADO Series to the world, with the model’s launch scheduled for the first half of 2024. Markazia Toyota will subsequently offer this new model to its customers in Jordan starting next year. The Toyota PRADO Series is a core Land Cruiser model that stays true to its roots: simple, sturdy and a practical choice for customers’ diverse lifestyles.

Originally launched as the Toyota BJ on 1 August, 1951, the Land Cruiser series is now 72 years old. Immediately after its launch, it became the first vehicle to climb up to the sixth station of Mount Fuji. Since this historic achievement, it has fulfilled its mission of delivering safety and security to all types of people in places that can only be accessed in the Toyota Land Cruiser. Developed based on the actual usage situations of global customers, it has continually evolved in terms of reliability, durability and off-road performance, demonstrating its prowess as a truly dynamic vehicle.

One of three series that includes the Heavy Duty Station Wagon known as LC300 and the Land Cruiser Pick-Up known as LC70, the Land Cruiser Light Duty model PRADO is designed to keep drivers safe and reassured.

As the generations have passed, the Light Duty series has shifted to high-end luxury lines. During the development of the Toyota PRADO Series, Akio Toyoda, who was the person given ultimate responsibility for the product, explained his basic approach, “The Land Cruiser should be a vehicle that supports people’s lives and local communities, so the Light Duty model must return to the true form that customers are looking for.” In response, the development team defined the model’s new concept as a return to the roots of the Land Cruiser and created a vehicle that is simple, sturdy and a versatile option for various customers’ lifestyles.

With the same GA-F platform as the ‘300’ Series, the new PRADO Series has dramatically improved its off-road performance. As a practical lifestyle choice for customers, the model has improved ease of handling and comfortable on-road driving. It has also significantly increased frame rigidity by 50% and overall rigidity by 30%, in addition to enhancing wheel articulation, allowing for greater off-road performance and tires to stay on the ground. Moreover, the model has elevated on-road and off-road driving performance by adopting Electric power steering (EPS) and Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM), a first in a Toyota vehicle. In line with Toyota’s carbon neutrality initiatives that take a diverse multi-pathway approach, it also comes with various powertrains.

The Toyota PRADO Series features excellent forward visibility through its low-set cowl and instrument panel top surface, which allows for safe on and off-road driving. It also employs a low beltline to improve visibility on road surfaces. While still strengthening off-road driving performance on the traditional Land Cruiser wheelbase, this series maintains the same mirror-to-mirror width to ensure excellent maneuverability.

The Prado interior and exterior styling focuses on three keywords: reliable, timeless and professional. Exterior styling uses horizontal lines to reproduce the unique Toyota Land Cruiser silhouette, while interior styling has shifted from a high-end, luxury ambiance to the feeling of true off-road functionality. Coupled with a sturdy and stable interior space, horizontal instrument panel and switch shapes that are easy to operate in a range of driving conditions, the vehicle’s styling provides functionality on the toughest roads.

Moreover, Toyota Safety Sense, the latest safety package with improved functions, has successfully expanded the range of detectable accidents within the vehicle allowing for a peaceful and enjoyable driving experience.

