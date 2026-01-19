Thumbay College of Management & AI in Healthcare, a constituent college of Gulf Medical University (GMU), today announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dataviv Technologies, the elite artificial intelligence company founded by global AI leader Vedant Ahluwalia.

The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed by Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, along with Professor Amir Zeid, Dean of Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare, and representatives of Dataviv Technologies.

The MOU marks a decisive step toward redefining how artificial intelligence is taught, applied, and scaled across healthcare education, research, and innovation.

This collaboration reflects GMU’s forward-facing academic strategy to prepare graduates for a world shaped by intelligent systems. By integrating Dataviv’s production-grade AI frameworks, applied laboratories, and real-world intelligence platforms into the academic ecosystem, the partnership creates an environment where students do not just study AI; they build it,deploy it,and lead with it.

Dataviv Technologies is globally recognized for architecting next-generation AI systems that bridge research with real-world impact. Its applied AI labs and sovereign intelligence frameworks are used by institutions and enterprises operating at the frontier of technology. Through this MOU, Thumbay College of Management & AI in Healthcare becomes one of the first colleges in the region to embed elite, industry-grade AI infrastructure directly into healthcare-focused learning and research.

Key dimensions of the MOU Include:

• Dataviv AI Labs at GMU

Establishment of immersive, Dataviv-powered AI environments enabling hands-on learning in machine learning, computer vision, generative AI, and data intelligence, purpose-built for healthcare and interdisciplinary innovation.

• Future-Ready Curriculum

Co-created AI modules and experiential programs aligned with global production standards, ensuring graduates are equipped to operate at the level of world-leading healthcare and technology organizations.

• Joint Research & Innovation

Collaborative initiatives in AI for healthcare, diagnostics, predictive systems, and intelligent automation, positioning GMU as a regional nucleus for applied AI in healthcare.

• Talent Acceleration

Mentorship, internships, and innovation challenges led by Dataviv, preparing students for global impact across healthcare, management, and advanced technology domains.

Professor Amir Zeid, Dean of Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare, commented:

“This collaboration bridges the gap between academic theory and industry reality, allowing our curriculum to evolve at the speed of AI innovation. This immersion ensures our graduates enter the workforce not just as practitioners, but as industry-ready leaders of digital health.”

Vedant Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO of Dataviv Technologies, added:

“GMU’s vision is rare and powerful. It recognizes that the future of healthcare belongs to those who can command intelligence itself. Together, we are building an ecosystem where learning becomes creation, and students emerge not as followers of technology, but as its architects.”

The signing of this MOU positions Thumbay College of Management & AI in Healthcare and Gulf Medical University at the forefront of AI-integrated healthcare education in the region, while reinforcing Dataviv Technologies’ role as a global standard bearer in applied artificial intelligence.