Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will host its third edition of Ramadaniyyat from March 15-21. The week-long program will feature a diverse series of public events for Ramadan hosted jointly by NYUAD’s three public-facing institutions: The Arts Center, the NYUAD Art Gallery, and The Institute.​​​​

The Arts Center at NYUAD will kick off the program with The Boom Diwaniya on March 15, 16, and 17. The informal evening gatherings, curated by NYUAD faculty member, applied ethnomusicologist, and guitarist Ghazi Al-Mulaifi of Boom.Diwan, will introduce the Kuwaiti diwaniya, where members from traditional groups including The Hamad Bin Hussein Ensemble and The Mayouf Mejally Ensemble will perform and share the traditional sea arts (bahri music). Each evening will feature guest artists including celebrated violinist Layth Sidiq and multi-instrumentalist Mbarak Ali Haji.

The NYUAD Art Gallery’s current show, In Real Time, will continue to welcome the public throughout the Holy month as it grows and changes. Artist Moza Almatrooshi will create performances on March 16 and 17. This is part of her ongoing series that documents the movements of bakers and confectioners during their work. On March 17, a family workshop inspired by Haleh Redjaian’s work will have families create their own artwork using threads and geometric shapes, after which iftar will be served.

Ramadaniyyat will conclude with Ramadan Nights: The Spirit of Motherhood. Organized by The Institute, the program will feature a Ramadan dialogue with Nooria Al-Obaidli on the blessings of motherhood, performances by Sherine Tahami, readings by Fatima Al-Mazrouei, and Mahawat performances by NYUAD students.

EVENT DETAILS

The Arts Center at NYUAD

The Boom Diwaniya

March 15-17, 9:30pm-12am, The Black Box at The Arts Center at NYUAD | Free (prior booking is required)

Presented in partnership with the NYUAD Music Program.

The NYUAD Art Gallery

In Real Time

The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery marks ten years since its founding with the opening of its spring exhibition, In Real Time. Running until June 9, the exhibition will continue to grow and change over the coming months, “in real time.” A number of artists have already installed artworks, and others will make work in the future. As of today, artists assembled by Chief Curator Maya Allison include Moza Almatrooshi, Rana Begum, Chafa Ghaddar, Gözde İlkin, Sol LeWitt, Cristiana de Marchi, and Haleh Redjaian, as well as the artist trio Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh and Hesam Rahmanian with Julie Becton Gillum and Kiori Kawai. As new artists or performers are added, the list will grow, and the Art Gallery’s Instagram account will announce artists and artwork developments in real time.

Exhibition dates: On view until June 9, Tuesday through Sunday, 12-8 pm. Closed on Mondays.

Admission: Free

The Alphabetics of the Baker: The Baker’s Letter by Moza Almatrooshi | Free (prior booking is required)

March 16 and 17, 8-9pm, the NYUAD Art Gallery Reading Room

This performance is part of Moza Almatrooshi's ongoing series that documents the movements of bakers and confectioners during their work (Glaze, 2020, The Alphabetics of the Baker, and The Confectioner, 2021). In these performances, “alphabets” are shaped into bread. Instead of letter forms, these alphabets result from the movements of bakers’ hands, movements that have evolved into a language of their own. A total of 35 alphabets have formed. For the performance as part of the exhibition at the NYUAD Art Gallery, the artist will reverse her gesture, and offer bread that fills the forms of the baker’s alphabet.

Family Workshop

March 17, 5-6:30pm at the NYUAD Art Gallery and Atrium | Free (prior booking is required)

This is a family workshop inspired by artist Haleh Redjaian’s work in the In Real Time exhibition. Families are invited to observe Redjaian's artwork in the gallery before creating their own artwork using threads and geometric shapes. The event will be followed by an Iftar.

The Institute (in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center)

Ramadan Nights: The Spirit of Motherhood

March 21, 9:30-11:30pm, John Sexton Square| Free

Join us on March 21 for a celebration of Mother's Day and the holy month of Ramadan through the art of mahawat (lullabies). The event features a Ramadan dialogue with Nooria Al-Obaidli on the blessings of motherhood, performances by Sherine Tahami, readings by Fatima Al-Mazrouei.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

https://nyuad.nyu.edu/en/

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 125 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

About The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi

https://www.nyuad-artscenter.org/

Presenting music, theater, dance, film and interdisciplinary performances that defy definition, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi is a performing arts center that presents distinguished professional artists from around the world alongside student, faculty, and community productions. The Arts Center draws on the resources of NYUAD to create a dynamic space for research, investigation, and the active pursuit of knowledge and wisdom for audiences as well as visiting artists. The Arts Center is proudly supported by Mubadala as lead sponsor.

About the NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery

www.nyuad-artgallery.org

Established in 2014, The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery is the Gulf’s first and only university gallery with a program of scholarly and experimental museum exhibitions. The program seeks to map new territories and ideas through presenting exhibitions by internationally established artists, curators, and scholars at its main space. Its auxiliary venue, the Project Space, is an exhibition laboratory for the university community, and for emerging artists and curators. Situated within NYU Abu Dhabi, the community of which hails from over 125 countries, The Art Gallery organizes free public programs and guided tours in conjunction with its groundbreaking exhibitions. It also produces scholarly publications, which are a core part of its curatorial frame and reflect its academic mission. Collectively, with the Gallery’s Reading Room, these welcoming, intimate spaces open up artistic opportunities and initiate regional and international dialogue.

About The NYU Abu Dhabi Institute

www.nyuad.nyu.edu/en/institute-events

Established in 2008, The NYU Abu Dhabi Institute is a center of advanced research, scholarly, and creative activity for Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the world. Its academic conferences serve as a scholarly platform for NYU Abu Dhabi faculty, and faculty across the global network, to discuss and showcase their innovative research and creative activity. Its diverse public program of talks, panel discussions, film screenings, and exhibitions feature scholars, researchers, policy makers, and thought leaders who present topics of local and global significance. From its inception, The Institute has hosted more than 1,300 academic conferences and public events, and welcomed over 1000 speakers from around the world.