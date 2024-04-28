Japan's Yuto Katsuragawa shot a final-round 63 to win the ISPS Handa Championship on Sunday as the Europe-based DP World Tour returned to Japan.

The 25-year-old had seven birdies and no bogeys to finish on 17-under par after equalling the course record, three strokes ahead of Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, overlooked by Mount Fuji in central Japan.

Spain's Ivan Cantero, Germany's Marcel Schneider, South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Japan's Ryosuke Kinoshita all finished two shots further back in a tie for third.

Overnight leader Casey Jarvis suffered a final-day meltdown with five bogeys on the front nine, eventually shooting a 74 to finish eight strokes off the pace.

Germany's Yannik Paul, who started the day one shot behind Casey, also dropped out of contention and finished 11 shots behind Katsuragawa.

Katsuragawa won the inaugural ISPS Handa Championship title in 2022, but pandemic restrictions meant the competition was sanctioned only by the Japanese tour.

Australia's Lucas Herbert won the event last year.