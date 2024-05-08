Amman, Jordan:- The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has been announced as the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2024 by World Travel Awards – the leading authority that recognizes and rewards excellence in travel and tourism. The announcement coincides with the start of the Arabian Travel Market, the region’s leading industry event.

The esteemed accolade won by The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, serves as a testament to the hotel’s continuation to leading and transforming the hospitality industry in the whole region. This accolade underscores the Hotel’s commitment to fostering excellence, and innovation, in addition to delivering the best superior customer experience.

Commenting on the occasion, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas, expressed his ultimate pride saying: “Winning this prize for the second year in a row is another proof of our dedication, collective effort, adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and adapting to the latest hospitality-related trends around the globe. We took on the responsibility of reshaping the hospitality scene in Jordan and the region to redefine luxury in unprecedented ways, and our efforts paid off amazingly”.

Derbas emphasized that The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has set a benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region, attracting discerning travelers worldwide.

In 2022, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman was selected by World Travel Awards as the host venue for its Middle East Gala Ceremony, where Tareq Derbas was honored with the Leading Hotelier Award. Additionally, the hotel received the accolade of World’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022 during the grand finale ceremony in Oman.

It is worth noting that The Ritz-Carlton, Amman was also ranked as the top-ranked Ritz-Carlton property in the Middle East, and across the broader EMEA region, according to several diverse metrics, from guest satisfaction surveys to occupancy rates and beyond. Since opening its doors less than two years ago, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has become the regional and international standard for luxury hospitality, demonstrating excellence across all aspects and touchpoints of its operations.

-Ends-

Press contacts:

Zein Talhouni zein.talhouni@ritzcarlton.com

Bailasan Badwan b.badwan@asdaa-amman.com

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.