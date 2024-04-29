Manama: Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, Minister of Youth Affairs, attended an agreement signing between the national project Lamea and FinMark Communications.

The agreement aimed at organising youth programmes and boosting participation in conferences and events related to the development and growth of young people.

The agreement was signed by Shaikha Dwa bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Vice Chairperson of Lamea Association and Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications.

Minister Tawfiqi stressed the ministry’s keenness to foster cooperation between Lamea and other national organisations to expand youth engagement in various forums, increasing their level of expertise and upgrading their skills and capabilities.

"We are committed to building national youth capabilities and investing in their potential. Our goal is to empower young people to play a pivotal role in creating the future. This agreement is part of the efforts to achieve the Lamea Association's goals," she added.

Shaikha Dwa bint Khalid commended the cooperation with FinMark communications, which will enable both parties to achieve their goals of supporting Bahraini youth through a variety of programmes and forums.

The Managing Director of FinMark Communications said that this strategic partnership will empower Bahraini youth to vividly envision and successfully realize their goals and aspirations through strategic future planning.

