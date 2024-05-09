Dubai, UAE – The Collinson Group today announces a new global Joint Venture (JV) with WithU Global, the leading FitTech disruptor.

Under the agreement, The Collinson Group’s venture capital arm, Collinson Investments Ltd, and WithU Global have joined forces to create an industry-first end-to-end digital travel wellness proposition, set to launch later in 2024.

The innovative wellness proposition will offer intelligent health and wellbeing recommendations specifically tailored to travel, designed to enhance customer wellness at every stage of any journey.

Able to fully integrate into any existing platform, the cutting-edge product will enable partners to serve customers with an end-to-end optimised wellness experience wherever they are in the world, directly within the partners’ own tech ecosystem.

This partnership sees The Collinson Group enter the wellness space as an extension of its existing travel offering, which includes airport and travel enhancement products, Priority Pass and LoungeKey, as well as loyalty and customer engagement and insurance and protection arms.

David Evans, Collinson Investments Ltd CEO comments, “At Collinson, we’re extremely passionate about driving innovation that leads to the evolution of the travel industry.

“Investing in traveller wellness with this partnership allows us to break new ground when it comes to creating exceptional experiences for travellers, as we equip partners and consumers alike with the tools they need to travel more healthily and confidently.”

Steve Clarke, WithU Global co-founder and CEO adds, “WithU Global was built to disrupt the fitness industry, with the ultimate goal to empower people to lead a healthier life.

“Overhauling wellness within the travel sector is no mean feat, but working in partnership with the team at Collinson, it's one we’re hitting the ground running with. With our advanced FitTech capabilities and their decades of knowledge in the sector, we’re confident that the launch of our first travel proposition later this year will be the first step that ultimately leads to a significantly healthier travel experience for all.”

Edward Hewett, WithU Global co-founder and JV CEO, adds, “The creation of this joint venture reflects the tremendous potential of wellness within the travel sector, as well as the demand from brands to have completely personalised wellness experiences. We are looking forward to sharing more information about the product in due course and launching to the market by late 2024.”

About The Collinson Group

The Collinson Group is the parent company to a collection of businesses that have been at the forefront of a number of firsts in the travel and loyalty space. These include the world’s first airport lounge membership programme (Priority Pass), the first business to sell travel insurance direct to consumers (Columbus Direct), and the first company to deliver COVID testing at airports.

A family-owned business formed 35 years ago, it now has five distinct operating companies that generate a combined annual revenue of over £1.5bn, employ more than 1,700 people across 14 countries, and boasts a client list of 1,400+ banks, 90+ airlines and 20+ hotel groups.

About Collinson Investments Limited

Collinson Investments Limited is the venture capital arm of The Collinson Group, that strives to invest primarily in new and emerging travel and loyalty-related businesses.

Founded in 2018, it has invested over £10m in a range of sectors including a digital food and beverage ordering company focused on airports (Servy), a digital duty-free business (Inflyter), and an Australian insurtech company (Cover Genius).

It remains committed to growing its portfolio of investments and welcomes receiving investment opportunities directly.

For more information on The Collinson Group please visit www.collinsongroup.com

About WithU Global

WithU Global is a FitTech company on a mission to empower the world to choose fitness.

Originally founded in 2019 as audio-first fitness app WithU, having made a footprint in the fitness industry, the company elevated to WithU Global in 2023. Reflecting the launch of the company’s joint venture with Sky with the launch of Mvmnt, international expansion into the global health and wellbeing market and the creation of its technical and content delivery service arm.

WithU Global is a global FitTech disruptor whose clients include Sky, Visa, McDonald’s, Samsung, Vodafone, Orange and John Lewis & Partners. The WithU Global product portfolio includes audio fitness app, WithU (available in English, Spanish & Portuguese language versions), Mvmnt, a joint venture with Sky, and a partnership Samsung Health TV.

