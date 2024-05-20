Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Tonino Lamborghini, a world-renowned name in Italian elegance and craftsmanship, is thrilled to announce its latest venture – Tonino Lamborghini Residences on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. In partnership with Arista Developments, this exceptional residential project redefines luxury living with a blend of iconic design, state-of-the-art amenities and breathtaking sea views that set a new standard for modern living.

The development is located in a prime area of Al Marjan Island, adding 241 luxury branded units to the island’s inventory, offering a range of elegantly designed residences. Embracing Tonino Lamborghini's signature aesthetic, the project boasts modern architecture seamlessly integrated into the surrounding landscape.

Tonino Lamborghini Residences, a testament to refined Italian style, presents a distinguished array of features tailored to elevate the standard of luxury living. Each residence, meticulously crafted with high-end finishes and impeccable craftsmanship, embodies the essence of Tonino Lamborghini's renowned elegance.

Residents will enjoy exclusive access to upscale amenities such as a fitness centre, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, children's play areas, a business centre and conference room, an outdoor BBQ area, and an elegant café.

Incorporating innovative design elements such as smart home technology and sustainable building practices, the project ensures a luxurious and eco-friendly lifestyle for its residents. The diverse product portfolio offers highly sought-after options including one- and two-bedroom units, duplexes, luxurious sea view villas, signature villas, and exquisite penthouses.

The collaboration between Tonino Lamborghini and Arista Developments merges the iconic style and aesthetic of the Tonino Lamborghini brand with the expertise of a seasoned firm. This synergy marks Tonino Lamborghini's debut in Ras Al Khaimah, symbolizing a commitment to excellence and a new era of luxury living.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tonino Lamborghini Residences to Al Marjan Island to enhance our portfolio of branded luxury residences. Their sustainable building practices alongside the use of smart home technology will ensure residents can avail the best of modern amenities within a luxurious setting of refined Italian craftmanship. This new property by Arista Developments, we are confident, will further enhance Al Marjan Island’s vibrant real estate appeal among investors and residents seeking exclusive access to one of Ras Al Khaimah’s prime lifestyle destinations.”

Tonino Lamborghini, President of the Tonino Lamborghini brand, said: “We are delighted to be among the pioneers in this remarkable new destination in one of the seven emirates of the UAE. Our heartfelt gratitude and recognition go to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for his visionary leadership and foresight, and for embracing innovative strategies to revitalize a region full of potential.”

Mr. Arthur Chu, Chairman of Arista Developments, stated: “The project seeks to embody the lifestyle, beauty, and design of the renowned Tonino Lamborghini brand by creating a prestigious residential tower on Al Marjan Island. From the exterior facade to the thoughtfully designed interior common areas, every detail showcases the brand's distinctive elegance and sophistication. True to the brand's identity, the exterior will display sharp, well-defined lines, while the interior designs have been crafted by Tonino Lamborghini, with every aspect of the project aiming to immerse customers in the essence of the Italian brand.”

Beyond its remarkable features and design, Tonino Lamborghini Residences sets a new standard for sophisticated living, offering residents an unparalleled opportunity to embrace a refined lifestyle in Al Marjan Island.

-Ends-

About Tonino Lamborghini Group:

The Tonino Lamborghini company was founded in 1981 by Tonino Lamborghini, heir to the Lamborghini family. Today, the company is based in the splendid 'Palazzo del Vignola', a Renaissance villa on the outskirts of Bologna designed by the famous architect Jacopo Barozzi, known as 'Il Vignola'.

Combining quality, design and entrepreneurial innovation, for over 40 years the Tonino Lamborghini brand has committed to the ambitious mission of spreading the very essence of Italian Living throughout the world – a tradition that has its roots in the family history and keeps evolving to make Tonino Lamborghini a global symbol of elegance, distinction and prestige.

Luxury is not a concept that concerns only material wealth, but rather a state of mind, a characteristic of the spirit: the courage of rethinking the daily living to transform it into an extraordinary experience enjoying the most authentic pleasure of life through the excellence of Italian craftsmanship and design.

Drawing inspiration from his family heritage and his professional experiences in the field of mechanical engineering and automotive design, Comm. Lamborghini has created a 'lifestyle experience brand' which today designs exclusive fashion accessories such as watches, glasses and leather goods as well as furnishing accessories. Tonino Lamborghini as mostly a Licencing Company, keeps evolving and sharing this unique story of Italian heritage all over the world and on every aspect of life. In fact, with alluring fragrances, skin care and face-massage devices the Bull Brand amazes the Beauty Sector, surprises the High-Tech Industry with unmistakable smart-phones, speakers and earphones and marvels the Apparel & Shoes sector with unique smartwatches and other striking accessories. Furthermore, the Tonino Lamborghini brand adds value also to specific buildings, branding suites, conference rooms and different spaces with distinctive branded style, design and details, always modern and sophisticated, to offer guests 360 degree multisensory experiences of the purest Italian lifestyle with projects all over the world.

For more than 40 years, Tonino Lamborghini has interpreted a universe of Italian style, remaining faithful to the tradition and history of the Lamborghini family. All products are distinguished by the 'Charging Bull' symbol on a red background.

PRESS OFFICE: Alessandra Busignani press@lamborghini.it

We would like to remind you that the companies of Comm. Tonino Lamborghini and the "Tonino Lamborghini" branded products are not connected in any way with the company Automobili Lamborghini, now owned by the Audi-VW Group, founded in 1963 by Cav. del Lavoro Ferruccio Lamborghini, father of Tonino Lamborghini. Thank you.

About Arista Developments:

Arista Developments is a leading developer known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. Arista Developments is dedicated to crafting extraordinary environments that not only elevate communities but also enrich lives.

About Marjan:

Marjan, the master-developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, is the name behind path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the appeal of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundation of the Emirate’s future expansion. Through its world-class communities and luxurious amenities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.