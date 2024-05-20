The MOU lays the foundation for a long-term partnership between Bayanat and TCS.

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Bayanat (ADX: BAYANAT), a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an India-based global leader in software and digital solutions. The MoU signifies a unified commitment to advancing TCS’ digital farming, sustainability, and digi gov offerings through Bayanat’s digital twin and geospatial analytics technology.

Under the agreement, Bayanat brings its technological prowess in AI-driven geospatial solutions to complement TCS's cutting-edge digital offerings. Bayanat's insights and capabilities in digital twin and AI-powered geospatial analytics will enhance TCS’ digital farming offerings, bolstering agricultural productivity and sustainability. By integrating Bayanat's technologies, TCS can optimize resource management and environmental conservation efforts within its sustainability solutions, facilitating net-zero journeys and clean operations for clients. Additionally, Bayanat's technologies will seamlessly integrate into TCS's digital government framework, providing valuable insights to optimize resources and improve business processes, policies, and models.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat, commented: "The collaboration between Bayanat and Tata Consultancy Services demonstrates the limitless opportunities to expand our AI-powered geospatial offerings in India. With shared synergies and a common goal for progress, we anticipate unlocking numerous opportunities for growth and impact in the digital landscape. This collaboration is just the beginning of what we envision as a long and fruitful relationship with TCS."

Ajay Singh, Regional General Manager of the UAE, Kuwait and Oman commented :

The collaboration and partnership between Tata Consultancy Services and Bayanat will help the customers to tackle complex challenges and create value for all stakeholders involved. With TCS Sustainability Solutions that leverages AI/ML-powered analytics will enable organizations to meet sustainability goals through end-to-end emission visibility. Collaborating on TCS Digital Agriculture Platform can deliver key insights for better crop planning, forecast pest and disease issues, detect infestations, monitor crop health & weather anomalies and forecast yield.

Vikas Gupta, Head of Government Business of UAE commented :

The collaboration and partnership between Tata Consultancy Services and Bayanat on DigiGov Framework that leverages Business 4.0 pillars – intelligent, agile, automated and on the cloud – will be helpful to drive an organization’s digital ecosystems across digital strategy, technology, stakeholders, domain and business processes, channels and other organizational elements. Through this partnership multiple opportunities can be explored on the areas of Sustainability, Digital Farming and Digi GOV Framework.

This agreement is another example of Bayanat’s ongoing work in India. Earlier this year, Mira Aerospace, a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS agreed to develop and manufacture High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) with Veda Aeronautics, an Indian Aerospace & Defence company involved in Unmanned Systems, to deliver the world's most advanced HAPS solutions designed for the Indian market. As Bayanat continues its expansion into the Indian market, today’s collaboration with TCS underscores its continued commitment to driving innovation and progress in digital farming, sustainability solutions, and digital government frameworks.

About Bayanat

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with a majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities, and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic, hydrographic, and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization, and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources, including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS), and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

Merger Note

The Board of Directors of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to its shareholders on December 18, 2023. The proposed merger was approved by each company’s respective General Annual Meetings on April 25, 2024. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in the second half of 2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 601,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

