Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties announced the launch of its annual ‘Shop & Win’ campaign at Seef Mall – Seef District, which runs until 29th June 2024. Customers who spend BD30 or more at the mall during the campaign period are entered into a raffle draw, with the winner receiving a 2024 Lexus IS 350. The promotion aims to provide a unique shopping experience while rewarding mall visitors with valuable prizes.

Seef Properties Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Mohammed Al Qaed said: “We are excited to launch this year’s edition of our popular promotional campaign. Shop & Win has been a staple of the Seef Mall experience for several years now, and is our way of showing appreciation to loyal customers by rewarding them with exceptional gifts. We look forward to continuing this tradition and providing mallgoers with more pleasant surprises.”

Seef Mall has been a premier shopping and entertainment destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 1997 and continues to attract a large number of visitors from neighboring GCC countries through a diverse selection of international brands, including a wide range of restaurants and entertainment offerings for children and adults.

-Ends-

Media contact:

Mohammed Isa

Perceptions PR & Digital

Email: mohammed@perceptions.me

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.