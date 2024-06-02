United Engineering Services (UES), the Engineering Solutions Arm of the Mohammed Al Barwani Group of Companies, and BAE Systems have signed an agreement to secure a working partnership to offer the Nautomate autonomous control system to its customers as part of their world class fast interceptor craft offering.

This agreement builds on the success that both partners have seen in the military boats and autotomy sector.

The UES’ P38 is a high speed is an exceptional patrol craft which has proven its high speed and maneuverability as a fast interceptor & patrol boat capable of high-speed interdiction, boarding operations & general patrol duties by maritime and paramilitary forces. The standard platform can be easily modified to various disciplines such as Interceptor, Search and Rescue, Coast Guard and Patrol.

UES designs, builds, and customizes a range of high-speed vessels from 9m to 18m with ultimate versatility and customization to serve different application, both in commercial and defense industries, through its manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and Oman.

The Nautomate system provides an autonomous capability for complex and rapid tempo uncrewed missions, that keeps key personnel out of harm’s way. Its scalable architecture makes it suitable for platforms from small to medium sized platforms, either as an upgrade to an existing vessel or integrated during production. It has the capability to operate across the full range of levels-of-autonomy, from direct operator “remote control” through to fully autonomous. The system can be fitted to both surface and sub-surface vessels.

At DSEI 2023, BAE Systems showcased its collaboration with UES for the first time, by displaying Nautomate fitted to the P38 Aggressor Fast Interceptor Craft. The collaboration of this innovative and flexible autonomous technology to a proven platform results in a high speed, high performance autonomous boat, capable of a speed of over 55 Knots, a range of over 300 nautical miles, and providing 24hr uninterrupted operation at sea at 20 Knots with an additional payload of up to 1900kg.

The Nautomated P38 has carried out several successful demonstrations in the UK, and the companies are working together to demonstrate it in the middle east by the end of the year.

This agreement will allow UES to offer Nautomate to be fitted to their craft for both their existing and new customers.

Mr. David White, the Chief Executive Officer at UES said:

“We are excited to work with BAE Systems to integrate their Nautomate autonomous control system to our proven world class fast interceptor craft, providing a new autonomous capability for our customers.

This agreement signals the growing need our customers have in autonomous capability in meeting the challenging environments their crews face, and the confidence we have in the BAE Systems’ Nautomate solution to meet the need. Nautomate provides not just an advanced autonomous capability but provides our customers with flexibility. BAE Systems has a proven pedigree in providing assurance of autonomous military capability and we look forward to continuing this collaboration”.

Mike Blake Business Development Manager for Autonomy and Boats at BAE Systems said:

“Nautomate enables a route to autonomy for a wider group of users and provides flexibility through allowing you to fit it to a range of surface and sub-surface platforms rather than tying customers in to a new and specific autonomous boat.”

“There is real advantage in taking ‘personnel out of the loop’ in terms of running the vessel at levels difficult to endure with a crew aboard. Four-hour shift time-limits are required to avoid vibration and shock threats. Requiring personnel to travelling at 20 knots for 24 hours in sea state 3 conditions, with waves up to 1.25m, would not be feasible, but it is a reasonable expectation for the uncrewed vessel.

We look forward to continuing to work with UES as we bring Nautomate to its customer base”