Successful deployment marks UAE as the Leading region to launch cutting-edge 5G-Advanced capabilities, delivering faster speeds, improved coverage, and greener operations

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has achieved a major breakthrough with the successful deployment of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology on its live network—marking du as the region’s first operator and the UAE as the first country to roll out this next-generation capability, in collaboration with Huawei. The launch reflects du’s continued commitment to pioneering cutting-edge innovations that enhance customer experience and support national digital ambitions.



The concept of the 64T64R Dual Band AAU in 3.7 GHz (N78) and 2.6 GHz (N41) spectrum was first envisioned and initiated by du as part of its strategic roadmap to deliver enhanced capacity, improved coverage, and spectrum efficiency for its customers. Driven by du’s vision, the world’s first Dual Band Active Antenna unit was conceived, and successfully deployed in du’s live network — delivering breakthrough performance for our customers and setting a new global benchmark in mobile innovation.

This advanced solution consolidates hardware, enhances spectrum efficiency, and improves network performance—all while significantly reducing power consumption and carbon footprint.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said, “5G-Advanced is a monumental leap forward for du and the UAE’s telecom sector. This milestone reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver world-class connectivity and support the nation’s vision to be a global technology leader. It also reaffirms our focus on building a green, sustainable network for the future.”

Felix Liu, Chief of UAE Carrier Business at Huawei, said, “Huawei is privileged to be part of 5G-Advanced network construction together with du. We have been continuously engaged with our customers to understand network needs and provide tailored solutions which can bring business success. Huawei’s 5G Dual Band AAU is another flagship solution which offers outclass network performance and customer experience and is in line with UAEs sustainability goals.”

The newly launched 5G-Advanced network brings tangible benefits to customers and businesses alike. Users can expect ultra-fast data speeds for high-bandwidth services like 8K video streaming and real-time conferencing, stronger coverage even in remote areas, and ultra-low latency ideal for critical applications such as autonomous vehicles and smart city infrastructure. Enterprise customers will benefit from the network’s ability to support massive IoT deployments and large-scale digital services. Importantly, the new dual-band radio design promotes energy efficiency, contributing to du’s broader net-zero sustainability goals.

This achievement further strengthens du’s leadership in 5G, especially by delivering a peak data rate of ~ 5.4Gbps and average data rate improvements of up to ~33%. The solution also demonstrated key performance improvements, including increased peak data rates, stronger connectivity at the cell edge, and better uplink speeds. Enabled by Massive MIMO and enhanced spectrum aggregation, the technology is setting new benchmarks for mobile performance in the UAE.

du’s 5G-Advanced network is also a foundation for future innovation, integrating intelligent automation and enabling ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) and massive machine-type communication (mMTC). These capabilities open doors to smarter cities, connected industries, and a fully digitized society.

This achievement is part of du’s broader strategy to lead the evolution of 5G and beyond, in collaboration with global technology partners and local regulators—ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of global digital transformation.

