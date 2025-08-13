Kuwait – Mezzan Holding Co. KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended 30 June 2025.

H1 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: KD 159.0 million, up by 4.5%.

Operating Profit: KD 14.6, up by 15.9%.

EBITDA: KD 19.0 million, up by 11.9%.

Net Profit Before Tax: KD 11.5 million, up by 20.9%.

Net Profit After Tax: KD 10.5 million, up by 16%

Net Profit to Parent Company Shareholders: KD 9.9 million, up by 17.1%.

Vice Chairman of Mezzan Holding, Mr. Mohammad Jassim Al-Wazzan, commented: “Our strong first-half performance reflects Mezzan Holding’s continued execution strength of its long-term strategy on driving efficiency, expanding market share, and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

Mr. Amr Farghal, CEO of Food & FMCG at Mezzan Holding, said: “Mezzan Holding delivered a stronger first half, with net profit up 16% on margin enhancement and disciplined cost management across the group. Revenue rose 4.5% on solid execution in key markets. We remain focused on sustaining this positive momentum into the second half of 2025”

H1 2025 Financial Performance Review:

Food Business Line:

Total Revenue for the Food Business Line reached KD 100.7 million, an increase of 3.2% compared with H1 2024. The Food Business Line accounted for 63.3% of Group Revenue. The Business Line comprises the following three divisions: Manufacturing and Distribution (generating 53.7% of Group Revenue), Catering (generating 4.6% of Group Revenue), and Services (generating 5.1% of Group Revenue).

Manufacturing and Distribution: revenue increased by 6.3%.

Catering: revenue decreased by 18.3%.

Services: revenue decreased by 3.3%.

Non-Food Business Line:

Revenue reached KD 58.3 million, an increase of 6.8% compared with H1 2024. The Non-Food Business Line accounted for 36.7% of Group Revenue. The Business Lines comprises the following divisions: FMCG and Pharmaceuticals business division (generating 35% of Group Revenue) and Industrials (generating 1.7% of Group Revenue).

FMCG and Pharmaceuticals: revenue increased by 7.7%.

Industrials: revenue decreased by 9.4%.

Regional Business Highlights in H1 2025:

In Kuwait: revenue increased by 6.5%,

In UAE: revenue increased by 5.2%,

In Qatar: revenue decreased by 24.8%

In KSA: revenue decreased by 4.6%

In Jordan: revenue increased by 9.3%

About Mezzan Holding:

Operates in six countries through 34 subsidiaries with more than 8,800 employees.

Distributes over 34,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKU), making it one of the largest operators in terms of SKUs, unit sales, market share, and in terms of share of revenues of total consumer spending in consumer categories served by the company

Active in various segments of the consumer staple industry supported by long-standing relationships with Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Arla Foods, Sara Lee, and many other leading brands and manufacturers

Serves over 110,000 meals a day in Kuwait and Qatar through its catering business

Has a total of 190,000 square meters in food, beverage, and FMCG manufacturing facilities in Kuwait, Qatar and UAE

Leverages long-standing relationships with private and cooperative supermarkets

Vertically integrated into complementary business operations, including packaging, catering, contract services, and logistics

Food services customers include multinational fast-food chains, airline catering services, and large food services companies

Mezzan Holding is an 80-year-old company that was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2015. The company is headquartered in Kuwait with direct operational activities in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan.



