Amman, Jordan – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway to Jordan, the Levant, and beyond, has signed an agreement with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) to support the Jordan Breast Cancer Program through a comprehensive awareness outreach community project. This effort reinforces ACT's role as a key contributor to health promotion and early detection in Aqaba.

Titled "Awareness is Power," ACT will support the foundation in delivering awareness lectures and community outreach activities for breast cancer awareness and early detection services, targeting underprivileged women in Aqaba. ACT will cover the cost of mammogram vouchers, and the initiative will be implemented through home visits and by facilitating the transfer of eligible women to undergo mammogram screenings.

Under the agreement, King Hussein Cancer Foundation will train 25 volunteers in breast cancer knowledge and communication. The program will also deliver 400 awareness sessions reaching 6,000 women in Aqaba, in addition to hosting a public event reaching 200 members of the community and referring at least 100 women for mammograms.

Commenting on this agreement, Harald Nijhof, Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Container Terminal, said, "At ACT, it is a deeply rooted value of ours to contribute to the quality of life of the communities we work in. Partnering with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation reflects our commitment to sustainable development in Aqaba, where economic growth is paired with investment in health, education, and opportunity. We are proud to stand with KHCF in empowering women with knowledge and access to early detection services that save lives."

Mrs. Nisreen Qatamish, CEO and Director General of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, said, "We are honored to partner with Aqaba Container Terminal on this vital initiative that will directly impact the lives of women in southern Jordan. Early detection remains our strongest weapon against breast cancer, and through ACT's generous support, we can ensure that geographic location and financial circumstances do not determine a woman's access to potentially life-saving screenings. This collaboration exemplifies how private sector leadership can drive meaningful change in public health outcomes, and we look forward to expanding this model of community-centered care throughout the region."

It is worth noting that Aqaba Container Terminal's support of KHCF’s project builds upon long-term collaborations with the foundation. The terminal has been dedicated for 9 years in support of improving cancer treatment services in Jordan's southern governorates. ACT has also generously donated to the King Hussein Cancer Center and has a building named after the terminal. Through initiatives like these, ACT continues to demonstrate its dedication to advancing the health and well-being of the communities it serves.​​​​​