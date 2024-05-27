Dubai's highly anticipated 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) brings the city’s biggest shopping weekend from May 31 to June 2, 2024. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the city’s favourite shopping extravaganza offers residents and visitors incredible savings of up to 90% at over 2,000 participating outlets and 500 top brands.

Shoppers can find unbeatable deals on everything from fashion and beauty to electronics, homeware, and much more. 3DSS is the perfect time for shopping enthusiasts across the city to refresh summer wardrobes, find the perfect gift for loved ones, or get a head-start on Eid shopping.

Exclusive bargains will be on offer across an extensive selection of popular brands including IKEA, Homes R Us, Watsons, FACES, Nine West, Hour Choice, Damas, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, H&M, Lululemon, Sun & Sand Sports, Skechers, Baby Shop, Lego, Samsung, Sharaf DG, and many more.

Adding even more value to the shopping experience, those who spend AED1,000 ($272.26) or more at Dubai Festival City Mall during 3DSS will receive 10% cashback on a Festival City Mall Gift Card; while BLUE rewards members will receive additional cashback worth 12.5%.-

