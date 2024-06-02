Dubai, UAE: Imobiliare Dubai, a leading real estate agency in the UAE, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Award for being the number one real estate broker in the UAE at the Binghatti Broker Awards 2024. The accolade underscores the agency's exceptional performance and leadership in the real estate sector.

The Platinum Award was presented to Imobiliare Dubai in recognition of their outstanding sales achievements and unparalleled commitment to excellence. The company outperformed numerous other agencies by achieving the highest real estate sales in Dubai. The event also featured the launch of Binghatti One in Business Bay, a groundbreaking development that is set to redefine the standards of real estate in the region.

Oliver Mitri, Co-Founder of Imobiliare Dubai, expressed his gratitude and shared insights into the agency's remarkable journey. “Being recognised as the top real estate broker in the UAE and on such a prestigious stage is a great achievement for us. Over the years, we have dedicated ourselves to representing the best and most respected real estate developers in Dubai, including Binghatti. Our unwavering focus on delivering high-quality projects and ensuring client satisfaction has been at the core of our success,” said Mitri.

Imobiliare Dubai’s team, comprising highly skilled agents, has demonstrated exceptional professionalism and dedication, contributing significantly to these remarkable results. “This award is a testament to the hard work and passion that every member of our team has invested in this project. It confirms that our efforts to prioritize quality and client safety are making a significant impact in the real estate market,” added Mitri.

Imobiliare Dubai’s success story is characterised by its strategic vision, commitment to excellence, and ability to navigate the dynamic real estate market. By fostering strong partnerships with top developers and maintaining a client-centric approach, the agency has positioned itself as a leader in the competitive landscape of Dubai’s real estate sector.

“As we continue to expand our footprint and set new benchmarks, our company remains dedicated to driving growth and innovation in the real estate market. The Platinum Award is not just a recognition of past achievements but also a motivation to strive for even greater heights in the future,” concluded Mitri.