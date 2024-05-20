Dubai, UAE — Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) is set to double its Cordis Hotels & Resorts footprint in Jiangsu Province with the planned opening of a new hotel in the city of Kunshan. The Cordis, Kunshan, Xiajia River, which takes its name from the park- and lake-filled grounds of the nearby Xiajia River delta, will be situated in the Xiajia River Science and Technology Innovation Corridor. A vibrant commercial centre surrounded by lush gardens and pristine waterways, the area is a draw for both business and leisure travellers.

On the business front, the strategic location between the megacities of Shanghai and Suzhou – both of which are less than 30 minutes away by high-speed rail – makes it a choice destination for off-site meetings, corporate retreats, and engagements with companies in Kunshan’s burgeoning cultural creativity, optoelectronics, semiconductor, and integrated circuits industries.

As for pleasure trips, the area offers a wide selection of unique attractions. Chief among these is Yangcheng Lake, an expansive body of water renowned for its aquatic wildlife that includes the famed Yangcheng hairy crab, a local delicacy that attracts gastronomes from far and wide. Also in the vicinity are the historic towns of Qiandeng, Luzhi and the popular Zhouzhuang, a canal-filled enclave that’s often referred to as the “Venice of the East”.

"Cordis, Kunshan, Xiajia River is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Cordis Hotels & Resorts brand," Langham Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer Bob van den Oord said. "The property will seamlessly blend the needs of both business and leisure travellers, embodying our dedication to crafting memorable experiences that cater to diverse interests and preferences."

The 285-key hotel – which is being developed by Kunshan Xincheng Development Construction Company, a subsidiary of Kunshan Guochuang Investment Group Company – will be the 10th Cordis Hotels & Resorts property in operation or development in Mainland China.

-Ends-

About Cordis Hotels & Resorts

Cordis is an upper upscale hotel brand with a service style that is heartfelt and intuitively generous. Located in the heart of the local communities in the most stimulating destinations around the world, Cordis hotels deliver experiences that are authentic and family inclusive in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Ningbo, Xuzhou and Auckland with more than 10 properties to open within five years. Visit CordisHotels.com for more information, and follow the collection on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (@cordishotels).

About Langham Hospitality Group

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings, Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) comprises a family of distinctive brands, including The Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels, Eaton Workshop and Ying’nFlo. With over 40 hotels and residences in operation or development, LHG has a global footprint that extends across Asia, Europe North America and the Middle East. The group takes its name from The Langham, London, Europe's first Grand Hotel. For over 150 years, this flagship property has been the pinnacle of sophisticated and gracious hospitality, a philosophy that is reflected group-wide through inspiring design, cutting edge innovation, sincere service and an unwavering commitment to building great memories. For more information, visit LanghamHospitalityGroup.com.

Media Contacts:

Galia Baker

Senior Account Manager, TCApr

galia@tcapr.ae